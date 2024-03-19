March Madness is here, and that means businesses are gearing up for one of the most beloved and chaotic sporting events of the year with team-themed drink specials, takeout wing deals, and watch parties.

With the field of 68 men’s teams and 68 women’s teams set, the NCAA basketball tournament tips off on Tuesday and Wednesday, culminating with the championship games on Sunday, April 7 and Monday, April 8. For entrepreneurs, the next three weeks will serve up more than highlight reels. With tens of millions of people expected to tune in and fill out brackets, the big dance offers a major opportunity for businesses to boost brand awareness and sales.

If the Super Bowl is a holiday for the food and beverage industry, March Madness is more like a festival–lasting several weeks and giving businesses a more enduring bump, says Columbia Business School adjunct professor Stephen Zagor, who has owned multiple restaurants and consults for restaurants and food businesses. “This is where they get more customers, more revenue, and hopefully more profits,” he adds. “They look all year for this kind of opportunity.” His advice to entrepreneurs: stock up now on inventory, because this month is going to be “their business triple double,” Zagor says. Indeed, some businesses have been planning for the annual surge in foot traffic since the confetti fell last year. With a nearly month-long event, entrepreneurs say they have enough time to not only attract new customers, but turn those people into repeat customers as well. For restaurants, bars, and breweries, the dozens of games also offer a chance to increase sales on typically slower weeknights–just as consumers are looking to shake off their winter hibernation habits.

Getting Fans in the Door In Charlottesville, Virginia, local craft beer brand Devils Backbone is looking to capitalize on the fervor by showing games on the big screen at its new brewpub location within walking distance of the University of Virginia, whose fans are well-versed in March Madness. Dawn Staley led the women’s team to three Final Fours and one championship game back in the 1990s, and the men’s squad, which won the national title in 2019, are back in the tournament this year.

With more customers coming out to have a drink and watch basketball, Devils Backbone COO and general manager Hayes Humphreys says the tournament provides a sales boost and an occasion to showcase new products, like seasonal beers, fresh canned cocktail flavors, and its new UVA-licensed IPA called Hoo Rah Ray for super fans. “This is a time where people will potentially break some of their normal habits,” explains Humphreys, who has added extra staffing and inventory of game day favorites like wings, especially for the early rounds. “There’s definitely a huge surge that first weekend. There’s pent-up excitement for the tournament every year.”

He adds, “For a small business here in Charlottesville that does depend on what’s going on with the university…it doesn’t take a lot to make a noticeable impact in the business.”

That potential revenue boost will be felt beyond the off-campus hangouts frequented by college kids. More than a dozen cities across the country will be hosting games throughout the tournament, welcoming the thousands of fans traveling to cheer on their teams. Nick’s Quorum, a new restaurant in Omaha, Nebraska, opens Tuesday just in time for the men’s first and second-round games that will be played at the arena across the street. Even with a brand-new staff, general manager Robert Sabin is not concerned. The city is used to hosting major sporting events; Omaha is the scene of the College World Series each June. That experience, which Sabin has seen up close as a longtime hospitality worker, has taught him how to support his own team with beefed-up staffing and cater to different fanbases. Last year, when Louisana State University fans arrived in the city to cheer on the school’s baseball team, he added one of Louisana’s most famous hometown cocktails, hurricanes, to the specials list at the Hilton Omaha hotel bar next door. Sabin is planning to use that personal touch again for March Madness–depending on which teams come to town.

Atlanta has hosted the men and women’s Final Four before, but not this year, so Kartisha Henry, owner of the Wing Suite in the suburbs of Grayson, Georgia, is planning for a surge of takeout and delivery orders. During major sporting events like the NCAA tournaments, the business typically sees a 50 percent increase in carry-out orders and 25 to 30 percent uptick in delivery. To keep up with demand, Henry lets customers place orders up to two weeks in advance, especially for party platters. Those pre-orders have already started coming in–helping her plan ahead with food vendors, which will be increasing her deliveries to four days a week.

“We don’t have a lot of storage area, so we can only order so many cases of wings. When the traffic goes up, we need more than we can actually stock for a day,” says Henry. Her advice to other entrepreneurs, who want their products to become a go-to on game day: invest in a customer loyalty program and look for inexpensive marketing hacks.

“Start with things that don’t cost you anything upfront,” says Henry, who is planning to run a March Madness promotion on Uber Eats and Door Dash. She is also an active member of local foodie social media groups. That way when someone asks where to find good wings in town, she can chime in and suggest the Wing Suite. “I’ll drop a little dime in there and won’t even say it’s my restaurant.” Making Room for Women

This year, founders will also be taking advantage of the massive growth of the women’s tournament, which was barred by the NCAA from using the trademarked phrase March Madness until public outcry changed that rule in 2022. Women’s college basketball has been shattering attendance and viewership records this season–attracting even more eyeballs than the NBA at times. With stars like Angel Reese, JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers, Kamilla Cardoso, and Caitlin Clark, who now holds the all-time career scoring record for women and men, companies have taken notice. Businesses, expecting higher consumer demand, are responding and pouring more resources into the women’s tournament. For non-alcoholic beer brand Athletic Brewing, the big dance has always been an important kickstart to the crucial spring and summer seasons, when beer sales peak, and this year ahead of the tournament, the brand sealed name, image, and likeness deals with seven college players, the majority of whom are women. “More people than ever are interested in the women’s game, which continues attracting new fans,” says chief marketing officer Andrew Katz. “We want to be a part of that.”

For founders in the business of women’s sports, this post-season feels like something of an I told you so moment. Still, these entrepreneurs are encouraged that larger companies have started to catch onto the fact that women’s basketball is not some charity endeavor. There’s real money to be made.

“This is a huge lane of growth,” says Jessica Robertson, co-founder and CEO of the women’s sports-focused media and e-commerce company Togethxr, which is pronounced like together. “Women’s sports fans have always been here. It’s not if you build it, they will come…Just make it available.” The startup, which also counts Olympic athletes Sue Bird, Chloe Kim, Alex Morgan, and Simone Manuel as co-founders, will be hosting a two-day Sweet Sixteen watch party in Portland, Oregon. The event, which includes some planned appearances by WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Aliyah Boston, will be in a bigger location than last year’s and also includes corporate backing from the insurance giant Aflac, which approached Togethxr about a partnership after seeing its 2023 tournament events.

The company is also rolling out new versions of its popular “Everyone watches women’s sports” t-shirts, which have sold out four times already, in the colors of four of the top teams to beat: the University of South Carolina, the University of Iowa, Louisiana State University, and the University of California, Los Angeles. And when the UCLA learned that it had earned a number two seed in the tournament, the team celebrated in Togethxr’s t-shirts.

“The challenge for us is inventory. It’s a great problem to have,” says Robertson. “We’re getting ahead of it. We’re making sure that we’re in stock, especially as we go into a massive, massive platform like March Madness.”

Inventory will also going to be a challenge for Esther Wallace, founder and designer of the streetwear brand Playa Society. Last year when the entrepreneur held a pop-up at the women’s Final Four in Dallas, about 500 people showed up. All of her products sold out within an hour. At this year’s women’s Final Four in Cleveland, she expects two to three times that many people to attend, so her startup is partnering with the $250 million Philadelphia sportswear company Mitchell & Ness to get more resources to meet that demand. “I was like just bring the whole warehouse. Bring everything,” says Wallace, who made Inc.‘s 2023 Female Founders 200 list. “We want everybody celebrating women’s basketball.”