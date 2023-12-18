How Etsy Layoffs Affect Its Shop-Owning Sellers

The online marketplace’s recent job cuts may hurt small businesses that rely on it.

Etsy, the online marketplace that thousands of small businesses and solo entrepreneurs use as a sales platform, laid off 11 percent of its employees last week. The staff reductions worry the mainly female small business owners who have already seen sales flag as shoppers head for alternative platforms.

In an email to employees, CEO Josh Silverman said the end of the “explosive growth” the company achieved when shoppers were homebound during the pandemic is now dragging down profits.

“We are operating in a very challenging macro and competitive environment, and [gross merchandise sales] have remained essentially flat since 2021,” Silverman wrote, adding that an inability to generates sales for businesses selling on the platform was a significant factor in cutting 225 jobs. “At the same time, employee expenses have grown, even as we have introduced significant cost-cutting measures and adjusted or paused hiring plans. This is ultimately not a sustainable trajectory and we must change it.” The online marketplace operator announced the dramatic cut to its headcount amid retail’s busiest time of year. But last week’s layoffs spark questions around the financial health of the e-commerce business, and what the job cuts mean for the business owners who sell their handmade or “artisanal factory” manufactured merchandise through Etsy.

Shop owner Tawnya Zebrowski sells custom candles, handmade art and other personalized home good products from her shop Favor Design Studio. Zebrowski says there are too many “dishonest” sellers on Etsy who are listing store-bought items for less.

Etsy criteria keeps an eye on all the products sold on its platform, trying to ensure they’re handmade or fit its “artisanal factory” criteria, but Zebrowski says Etsy has been overlooking shops defying this policy, hurting handmade sellers. Speaking before the layoff announcement, Zebrowski said her concern with the job cuts is Etsy losing the manpower it needs to crackdown on these crucial policies.

The studio owner said Etsy has told users it is working on handling those defying the policy. But “to enforce their ‘handmade’ policy, it has to be policed… So, it is hard to understand laying people off,” Zebrowski said.

At the start of the pandemic’s e-commerce boom, Etsy had nearly doubled its headcount between 2020 and 2022, peaking at 2,790 people, according to recent regulatory filings. The online marketplace has seen revenue growth slow sharply over the past three years, as e-commerce demand slowed and shoppers turned to retailers offering cheaper alternatives.

Silverman said this week’s organizational restructuring was in response to “essentially flat” sales. Etsy management says a “leaner, more agile team would enable us to…move bold and fast.”