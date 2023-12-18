In Final Effort to Lure Last-Minute Shoppers, Retailers Drop Prices

Shoppers can expect to save a bit of money and boost retail sales just before the holiday–but don’t expect those sales to overly pad your pocket.

Shoppers in front of Macy’s during Black Friday in New York City.. Photo: Getty Images

Shoppers cite high prices as a big reason they’ve held off on spending this holiday season, despite dropping a record-breaking $38 billion (about $120 per person) on Thanksgiving weekend purchases.

Half of U.S. shoppers surveyed by Gallup said they’d be last-minute spenders, holding out for December bargains, and in some cases that patience is being rewarded. After more than two years of rapid inflation, some costs are dropping–with toys and sports equipment notching lower prices.

Government data shows toys are almost 3 percent cheaper this Christmas than last year, and sports equipment is down nearly 2 percent. Even big-ticket items like washing machines cost 12 percent less this year than a year ago. Retailers preparing for the uptick in sales are hoping for a bigger jump as Christmas approaches, and small businesses hope to cash in on recent consumer price relief catching a pre-Christmas shopping surge and racking up more sales.

What’s more, consumers are increasingly keen to shop small. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), about 78 percent of Saturday shoppers nationwide shopped specifically on November 25, Thanksgiving weekend’s Small Business Saturday. In Dayton, Ohio, Jessica Sands, marketing manager for the Downtown Dayton Partnership, confirmed the uptick with the Dayton Daily News.

With Christmas a week away, there are signs consumers will continue to spend — though still remaining cautious and looking for a deal. The NRF says consumers are spending about 3 to 4 percent more than they did last year. And 75 percent of those shoppers are actively looking for ways to save. “We think that the consumer is going to be looking for value, and that’s because they are very sensitive to price,” Carlos E. Alberini, chief executive of Guess, the fashion retailer, told investors last month, The New York Times reported.