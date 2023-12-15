Survey: Projected 5 Percent Health Care Cost Hike Keeping Small Businesses From Offering Benefit

Soaring healthcare costs are hammering America’s small businesses–and it’s liable to be a big issue in next year’s presidential election.

Health insurance costs continue rising, and the financial burden is hitting small businesses the hardest.

President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, passed in 2022, promised small businesses financial gains through tax credits and more affordable healthcare options through lower prescription drug prices and greater access to Medicare. A year later, many small businesses continue to reel from still-high prices.

A recent survey by the trade group Small Business for America’s Future shows a majority of small business owners don’t offer health insurance to employees, because they can’t afford it and stay profitable. A staggering 81 percent of the 1,015 respondents said healthcare costs impact their business’s bottom line, impeding overall company growth and financial health.

Health insurance is a major consideration for prospective small business employees. But even government-supported healthcare programs can’t help most small businesses compete with larger companies for comprehensive, affordable health insurance benefits–one in four small business owners say their premium costs jumped more than 15% last year.

“As an entrepreneur, I’ve faced tough decisions like delaying hiring and contemplating price increases due to the burden of these rising costs,” small business owner Jill Nelson, owner of Hot Diggity Pet Sitting & Dog Walking, which operates in Portland, Oregon and across the Columbia River in the Vancouver, Washington area, said in a statement accompanying the Small Business for America’s Future survey. Affordable healthcare options just aren’t available for the majority of small businesses, highlighting the need for considerable market reforms.

With economic uncertainty, a looming presidential election year, and a tough labor market present, businesses of every size are cutting costs and operating with leaner workforces.