Target CEO: More Shoppers Are Delaying Spending This Holiday Season

Same-day delivery is at the top of shoppers’ wish lists this holiday season, as Target’s CEO Brian Cornell said more consumers are waiting until the last minute to make purchases.

Pressures like higher interest rates, increased credit card debt and reduced savings rates are leaving consumers with less cash for discretionary spending, “forcing them to make trade-offs in their family budgets,” Cornell said.

Despite economic woes, shoppers spent a record $38 billion (about $120 per person) between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. However, experts say attitudes toward consumer spending remain cautious and purchasing is incremental, rather than in big blow-outs. According to a McKinsey report published in November, retailers offering personalized promotions, “buy now, pay later” plans, and same-day delivery are more likely to grab holiday shoppers willing to open their wallets.

According to a recent Gallup Poll, half of U.S. shoppers will do most of their holiday shopping in December. Those waiting until the last minute are holding out for the best possible prices and the availability of fast fulfilment sources.

About 32 percent of consumers expect to use expedited fulfilment this holiday season – a challenge for most retailers that lack a national distribution network. Same-day delivery services remain the bread and butter of retail giants like Amazon and Walmart, and their expedited service options make them a default choice for holiday buyers. Cornell said Target is prepared to join the fight this holiday season, after a slow and quiet buildout of its own rapid fulfilment centers.

In 2017, Target invested $550 million in the home delivery service Shipt-a modest outlay compared to the billions Amazon and Walmart have spent in the same-day-delivery space. Target’s omnichannel model now lets consumers shop in-store and via the retailer’s app and website for same-day or two-day delivery.