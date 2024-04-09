Ways to get yourself to do the things you don’t want to do.

Last week I found myself at an event surrounded by entrepreneurs. Most of them had no problem talking confidently and in great detail about their businesses and everything they were working on.

But, often in a private moment, knowing that I was an executive coach who works with founders, they’d tell me in a much smaller voice about the things they weren’t working on — the things they knew they should be working on, but were putting off. The behavior wasn’t limited to a few procrastinators. I must have talked to 50 entrepreneurs; all were dodging at least one mission-critical thing.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

I understand that! And my job as an executive coach for startups is to commiserate briefly, but then share practical strategies to help them — and you — take a step forward. Here are four strategies that work. 1. Transform your self-talk. When you think about a certain project you have to do, tune in to what you’re telling yourself. Get as specific as you can. You might be saying, “This will be so boring and time-consuming” or “This makes me really nervous.”

Being aware of what you’re saying to yourself will allow you to expose your inner sentiment to the rational light of day. You can then question it. Are you sure it will be time-consuming? Is there a way you can approach it to make it easier? Can you find someone to delegate at least some of it to? If it’s making you anxious, what are you anxious about?

One founder I spoke to at the session, Shawn, confided that he was putting off starting his fundraising process. When I probed a bit, it turned out he was filled with self-doubt. As a first-time founder, he didn’t have a firm grasp on what to do, and that made him feel insecure. When we talked it out, he saw that it made sense that he didn’t know how to fundraise and that he had a group of more seasoned entrepreneurs around him, most of whom would be happy to share ideas. That helped him alleviate his fears and helped him move forward. 2. Break down your tasks. Much of what you need to do as a leader — delegate more, raise funding, create the strategy roadmap — is frustratingly vague, long-term, and overwhelming. When you break it down into manageable pieces, you can much more easily see what you have to do

One of the founders I met at the session told me that he was putting off delegating because he wasn’t sure which tasks to delegate. When I asked him if he had some inklings of things he could give to others, he listed 30 projects and tasks off the top of his head. Some were as simple as “order more office supplies” and some were at the level of “get customer feedback on the product.” After he got the tasks out of his head and onto paper, he felt much calmer.

3. Initiate small actions. When you’re stuck, not only are you not making progress, but you’re also probably criticizing yourself. When you take one small step, you both move the project forward a project and give yourself a psychic boost. I asked the founder who wrote down his delegation tasks to look at the list and identify one manageable item. For example, while some items may require a long discussion, a few can be solved with a quick email. If you find yourself in that situation, send the email. If you want to write the strategic plan, you can start by creating a document that helps you figure out the key pieces of data you’re missing so you can find them one by one. Taking one small step helps you feel more empowered, and directs you toward significant action.

4. Implement deadlines. Have you ever noticed that you’re most productive the day before you leave on a long trip? Exactly. Deadlines force action.

When you’re feeling stuck, the last thing you may want is a deadline. But it’s the first thing you might want to try. If you’ve been putting off preparing for the difficult feedback conversation you need to have, for example, set up a meeting for the following week. That’ll ensure you prepare for it and, ultimately, have it. You may not enjoy it, but at least that tas won’t still be stuck in the back of your mind nagging you as yet another thing you need to do but would rather not. Think about what you might be putting off. Then use one of these strategies to get into motion.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.