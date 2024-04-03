Am I Sabotaging My Former Intern’s Job Prospects?

Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues–everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

A reader asks:

A while back, I supervised an intern for the first time. She produced good results and was eager to learn, but she worked slowly, needed a lot of coaching, had little initiative, and there were complaints about finding her asleep or on personal calls. However, because we were close in age and she my first intern, we bonded, which led to me not being an effective manager and not addressing her performance issues. I know now that this was a great disservice to her, although at the time I thought I was being kind. She stayed on as a volunteer after her internship ended (we’re a nonprofit, and volunteers are common in our field). I wanted to give her something she could list as an accomplishment on her resume, so I gave her some authority over a new project I was designing. (I had done something similar at an internship I had, and it really benefited me.) However, showed up three hours late to a four-hour shift, spent her time on personal calls, or just didn’t show up at all. I ended up having to end her volunteering with the organization.

Fast-forward two years, and we were hiring for my replacement. She applied, but did not mention her experience as an intern with us. Based on my feedback, she was rejected without an interview. I felt some misgivings — it had been two years and she could have gotten her act together — but mostly I was glad that the organization would find a good person for my role.

Well, recently, her name came up again when a colleague at a different organization asked if I knew her. I briefly explained that she had been my intern and I wasn’t super impressed with her performance, though I stressed that she could have grown a lot since then. My colleague rejected her application without an interview. Have I been sabotaging her chances at jobs? This is now two jobs that she has been rejected for, just based on my word. I have worked hard to become respected in my field, and I don’t want to vouch for her, but I also don’t want to keep her from jobs. Should I have not said anything?

Green responds:

You’re not sabotaging her chances at finding work. There are many, many jobs that she can apply for with people who won’t consult you. But when you know the people who are considering hiring her and they ask for your opinion, you should be honest. You’re right to stress that she might have grown since your experience with her, because she might have. You could also mention that it was your first time managing and you didn’t give her much feedback, because that’s relevant. But you also have an obligation to be honest about what her performance was like. And really, this was only two years ago; that’s not a ton of time, and your experience working with her is still relevant.

And there are consequences to being a not-great intern. That doesn’t mean that it should prevent her from ever finding work again, and it won’t. But it does mean that if she applies with people who know you — and certainly if she applies at the very organization where the internship happened — it will be something those take into account.

This is basically what references are all about. If they were exclusively positive, there wouldn’t be a lot of point in using them. Sometimes they won’t be great. If you’ve never discussed with her the sort of reference you’d be able to give her, I’d recommend doing that — although it sounds like she probably knows, given how the volunteer work ended (and indeed, it doesn’t sound like she’s offered you up as a reference since then).

