Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues — everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

Here’s a roundup of answers to three questions from readers. 1. My employee expects us all to attend her destination wedding

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

I’m the owner of a company. Our team is mighty, but tiny — only 10 people, three of whom are in leadership/senior positions. One employee firmly believes that since we spend most of our time at work, co-workers should function more like family than like, well, co-workers. We try to find ways to gently reinforce that we all need appropriate boundaries at work, but it comes up often enough to make it clear that she considers us to be her close friends.

She is getting married next year, in a destination wedding taking place in another part of the country. She has invited all staff and made it clear that including the whole team was a priority for her in the planning process. At this point, she fully expects that every employee will attend. It seems like she’s using the wedding as a “friendship test” of sorts, and already speaks as if we are all confirmed guests. The invitations haven’t even gone out yet! Of course, not all of the staff are planning on attending, though my question is about myself. I know that this event is emotionally meaningful to her. As the head of the company, do I suck it up and pay to fly across the country and get a room in one of the country’s most expensive cities to attend a wedding I don’t really want to go to? On the one hand, I just don’t believe you can expect people to automatically be able come to your destination wedding. On the other, I worry about her morale if I skip out on this event. (This may be an issue anyway, given her colleagues will not all be in attendance.) What is the etiquette for bosses attending employee weddings?

Green responds:

Ugh. The etiquette around destination weddings in general is that you’ve got to assume many people won’t attend — and that’s magnified exponentially when it comes to co-workers. In fact, as a default, people should assume co-workers won’t attend their destination weddings; taking time off work and paying for travel and hotels is a big commitment that usually doesn’t match up with work relationships. And that’s even true for you as her boss. It’s perfectly polite to kindly say, “I’m so happy for you. I won’t be able to travel for it, but hope you have an amazing day” and give her a nice gift. The bigger issue is that you’ve got an employee who’s pressuring colleagues to shell out to attend her far-away wedding. As the person at the top, you’ve got to intervene. It sounds like you’ll need to have a compassionate conversation with her about not making people feel obligated to attend, especially given the cost (and presumably PTO) involved. Part of me wants to suggest you could help this go down more easily if you suggest the office do something local for her (a wedding shower during lunch, a congratulatory happy hour, etc.), but you’ve got to be careful there — if you haven’t done it for others and you do it for her, that can cause bad feelings.

2. My overworked colleague is missing deadlines My company is transitioning to a new vendor of software that is essential to our business function. The transition is complex, and our new vendor has information requests that are necessarily to move the project forward. Some of this info can only be provided by my colleague, Amy. Amy’s team is significantly understaffed and overloaded. She has missed several key deadlines for info requests, and the vendor has stated that without Amy’s info, the transition can’t stay on schedule.

How can I approach this? I know that Amy is not missing deadlines because she’s lazy/procrastinating/forgetful/not managing her time. She just legitimately doesn’t have enough time in the week. That being said, if she doesn’t find a way to provide the data we need, this major transition will fail, resulting in major company-wide implications.

Green responds: Talk to Amy and lay it out the way you did here: “I know you’re overworked and understaffed, and I understand why you haven’t been able to meet these deadlines. That said, the vendor says that without XYZ from you, our transition won’t stay on schedule, which would cause problems like [specifics]. Realistically, is there a way for you to prioritize XYZ and ensure we absolutely have it by [date]? If that’s not realistic, we can look at other options, but I wanted to check with you first.”

It’s possible that Amy really does have higher priorities and that when everything she’s juggling is taken into account, it’s better to delay the software transition than to miss some of her other deadlines. Or not — it might be that she does need to prioritize your stuff. But if she says she can’t give you what you need, you’ve got to loop in someone above her who can figure out what to do.

If you’re concerned that Amy will say she’ll meet the deadlines but then not come through, loop her manager in on that concern too, so that you’ve got contingency plans ready to go. 3. What’s a reasonable amount of time to respond to a reference request?

On Wednesday afternoon, I received a request to provide a reference for a former colleague. I knew it was coming, but I was expecting the request a while ago and I didn’t jump right on it. The recruiter emailed me again on Thursday morning, so I replied asking if Monday would be too late. The answer was, “It might be. I’ll try to hold it until then.” Is that reasonable? Asking on a Wednesday and being unable to wait until Monday? I’m drowning here. Will it really hurt my ex-colleague’s chances if I don’t get to it until the weekend? Never mind the fact that I haven’t worked with this person in more than 10 years.

Green responds:

Well… it could. Frankly, a peer reference from 10 years ago shouldn’t carry that much weight anyway (as opposed to a more recent manager reference). But in general, some places move really fast once they’re checking references, and if they’re on the fence about your colleague and have another strong candidate waiting, it’s possible they’ll just go with the other person rather than waiting for you to respond. A good employer won’t do that over a delay of a few days if they’re otherwise sold on the candidate, but it’s a risk. Ideally, you’d say something to the recruiter making clear it’ll be a strong reference (if in fact that’s the case), like, “Falcon is fantastic. We were so sorry to lose him and he’d be a great hire. I’d love to give him a reference, but I’m booked solid until Monday so I hope you can wait until then.” That at least conveys “he’s great,” which is better than nothing.

Want to submit a question of your own? Send it to alison@askamanager.org.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.