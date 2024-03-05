My Employee Keeps Trash-Talking Her Own Work

Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues — everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

A reader asks:

I’m working a large project with Hank, another manager who is my peer. We have divided our workload, and I am primarily supervising three of our staff, while Hank is supervising the remaining two. I have a friendly relationship with Samantha, one of the staff members who Hank supervises. She regularly complains that she is not well-trained, has no idea what she is doing, is frustrated at work, etc. Our job is highly specialized and technical, and because of its nature, it’s hard to do any formal training other than on-the-job training. Samantha doesn’t think she is good at her job, but for her level, she’s actually doing quite well. She has worked with several managers and we have all given her the same feedback in various ways. I don’t really know what else we can do to encourage her. It is true that learning this job can be challenging because it is so hard to train for all the various issues that can arise once and never reappear for many years, but she does well.

However, we all work in one large room. Very often, while Hank is giving Samantha instructions, she emails me and texts me while he is talking to her, saying things like, “I don’t know what he’s talking about…” or “I don’t know what I’m doing…” or “He might as well do this himself because I have no idea what he wants.” When this is happening, Hank is speaking in a normal and reasonable tone, and I’m not sure why she doesn’t ask him for clarification if she is so confused. I don’t think Hank is being particularly cryptic or is a bad communicator or anything like that.

What it comes down to is that Samantha suffers from imposter syndrome. Several people have tried to talk to her and encourage her. But it’s at a point where she needs to accept that this is a job that has a huge learning curve and decide if she is up to it or not. Complaining to everyone all the time is not going to help. Besides, I think it’s very rude and unprofessional to be emailing and texting someone else while your manager is speaking to you. What should I do in this situation? Green responds:

Talk to Samantha directly and tell her what you said here. For example: “Samantha, you’ve made it really clear that you don’t feel like you know what you’re doing. But I and other managers have told you repeatedly that you’re doing quite well. Your constant denigrating of yourself and your skills is tough to respond to and I worry that it’s impacting how the others see you. You should of course talk to Hank if you have real concerns about your ability to do your job, but beyond that, I’d really like you to stop disparaging yourself. You don’t deserve it and it’s difficult to hear.”

You might also say: “You know, the people in charge of assessing your performance think you’re doing well. But if you really think you’re not, it might be time to figure out if this is work you want to continue to do. It does have a big learning curve, and maybe that isn’t something you’re comfortable with. If not, you’re better off figuring that out than staying in a situation that seems to be making you unhappy.” And you should also tell her to stop the next time she starts emailing or texting you while Hank is talking to her. That’s rude, and you shouldn’t participate in it. The next time that happens, don’t engage. Instead, talk with her afterwards and say, “I’m not comfortable with you sending me those sorts of messages while Hank is talking with you. It’s disrespectful to him, and if you’re really not understanding what he’s saying, it’s all the more reason to be fully engaged in the conversation with him, not sending messages. If you don’t understand what he’s asking you to do, please ask him to clarify. I’m not comfortable having you tell me when you need to be telling him.”

You should also clue Hank into what’s going on, if he doesn’t already know. As her manager, this is something he should be working on with her.

By the way, for whatever it’s worth, this doesn’t sound like impostor syndrome to me as much as it just sounds like really low self-confidence. Ultimately, though, it doesn’t really matter what the cause is — there’s only so much building-up of a colleague that it’s reasonable to do, and after that, you should just be clear with the person that they need to decide if it’s work they can do reasonably happily or not. Want to submit a question of your own? Send it to alison@askamanager.org.

