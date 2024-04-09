Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues–everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

Here’s a roundup of answers to three questions from readers. 1. A former employee is lying about her time with my company to cover up her time in jail

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

A couple years ago, I managed an employee who was arrested at work for stealing from a former employer, among other charges. She was put in jail for a considerable amount of time.

She is apparently now out, because I received her resume. I’m no longer at the previous company. I did not consider her, but I noticed that the start date she listed with the company where I managed her precedes the date the company even opened (I imagine to cover her employment when she was working for the company she stole from) and extends a few months from the time she left for jail. Her resume lists no employer contacts or references. A friend noticed my former company on the resume and called me to find out what I knew. The field I work in is fairly small and I anticipate more calls like this. What is the appropriate response? Do I say simply she would not be eligible for rehire? Do I mention that I have seen her resume and it is not entirely accurate? Do I mention that I saw her arrested for theft from her employer or even tell them to make sure they do background checks?

Green responds:

If you don’t want to get into all the details, it’s fine to say, “She would not be eligible for re-hire, she falsified her dates of employment with us on her resume, and I strongly suggest you do a complete background check if you consider her.” That’s going to get the point across. But it’s also OK to explain the whole story, as long as you stick to facts that you know for sure. (For example, if you just heard through the rumor mill that she was arrested but don’t know that for sure, be careful not to state it as certain fact.) You’re allowed to give truthful information in response to this kind of query, even when it’s negative.

What I wouldn’t do is just say, “Her resume isn’t entirely accurate.” That’s such a downplaying of the real situation that people are likely to wonder later why you weren’t more forthcoming, especially given the small field. 2. Should you let someone know you’re reporting them to their manager?

Is there etiquette involved when reporting someone to their management? Last week, I was one of a two-person teaming working at a satellite office. My colleague made a pretty serious cash-handling mistake. After the matter was rectified, I immediately notified the management team at our home office of what had happened. This led to some kind of disciplinary action for him. He and I are peers although I was acting as a lead on that day so it was appropriate for me to act on the situation. Should I have told him I was reporting the issue up the chain? I’m generally for transparency in the workplace so I feel like I should have leveled with him, although there may be drawbacks. What do you think?

Green responds: You don’t always have to, but in many cases it’s better for the relationship if you do. In your context, you could say something like, “Jane has asked me to keep her in the loop on this sort of thing, so she might talk with you about it. I wanted to give you a heads-up so you’re not blindsided if that happens.” In other contexts, sometimes it makes more sense to say something like, “I’m going to loop Jane in to see if she can help us figure this out.”

There are other times, though, where you might choose not to. For example, if someone is being hostile to you or clients, you might be better off just flagging it for the manager without spelling out for the person that you plan to do that. 3. Can I ghost my former colleague?

I’m a freelance contractor. For about two years, I was contracted by Joe’s company to assist with marketing. Joe was my main point of contact and I worked with him closely, communicating daily. He was incredibly difficult to work with — disorganized, unprofessional, making minor challenges out to be emergencies. He would call me multiple times a day, every day, despite my best efforts to push him toward email and rein him into regularly scheduled meeting times. By the end, I was fairly certain that the reason he relied so heavily on me was that I was doing most of his job for him. At the end of two years, I politely opted out of renewing my contract with his company. Lo and behold, Joe was let go shortly after.

This should have been the end of things, but it wasn’t. Joe continued to call and text me on a regular basis, wanting to “catch up” or pitch me new freelance ideas we might work on together. This is someone I never want to work with again, but for the sake of remaining professional I would acknowledge his messages and send a polite “Thanks, but I’m not looking for new projects right now” or something along those lines. I would have thought that after a few of these “thanks but no thanks” notes, a person would get the message and let it drop, but he continues to contact me. Would it be completely unprofessional to ghost him and just stop responding? One on hand I feel that’s warranted, but on the other hand, I have never explicitly told him, “Please stop contacting me.” Saying “stop contacting me” so bluntly feels a bit aggressive, and I would hate for that to get back to other professional acquaintances we share.

Green responds:

There are situations where just not responding can be more polite than “stop contacting me.” I’m generally a proponent of being direct, but when someone is missing pretty clear signals you’re not obligated to spell out a difficult message if doing that might mean he’ll complain about you to mutual contacts. You’ve already turned him down a bunch of times. You’re fine just forgetting to respond to future messages from him.

Want to submit a question of your own? Send it to alison@askamanager.org.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.