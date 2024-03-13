How Can I Get Job Applicants to Stop Applying for Every Open Position?

Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues — everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

A reader asks:

My organization receives hundreds of applications from candidates looking to fill our vacant positions. Hiring can be a very time-consuming process. How can I get applicants to stop applying if we have already declined them multiple times? There are various reasons for this. Some of the applicants have had negative references and we do not want to give out that information. We always tell references that their references are confidential, and we want to honor that. Other times they have not returned calls for screens and interviews. In that case, we usually tell them and they argue with us about why they deserve another chance. A few will apply every time we post a job and then will reapply for the job every time they get the rejection letter until the job is no longer posted.

One candidate threatened to sue us for not giving her an interview and has since been reapplying and leaving messages on everyone’s voicemail every month. Another has not shown up for his interviews three times, and he continues to reapply even though we explained to him that we would not move forward for that reason. Then there are those who just keep applying over and over again and we just don’t think they are a good fit. At times, what these applicants are doing feels like harassment. If I can give them feedback, I definitely do. It’s just not always possible. We’ve even rewritten our rejection letter specifically for applicants who we’ve already rejected multiple times in hopes they will get the message that we will not be moving forward with them.

How do we tell them to stop applying, that they will never be considered, and that we won’t be giving them a reason no matter how hard they press or argue? Green responds:

You might not be able to. No matter how perfect your wording, not everyone is willing to hear or accept that message — as evidenced by people like the guy who keeps applying after you’ve pointed out to him that he’s no-showed for three past interviews.

Moreover, for a lot of people, it’s not so much that they’re not willing to accept it — it’s that they’re not retaining it and connecting it to the next ad they see from you. They’re applying for a bunch of jobs, they see yours, they forget that this is the same place that told them to stop applying, and so they send in a new application. That said, you can give it a shot and see what happens. It’ll probably cut down on some of it, although not all, and it’ll be a kindness to the people who pay attention. Say something like this: “Thanks for your application. We’ve considered your candidacy in the past and don’t think the match is right for the roles we hire for. However, we appreciate your interest and wish you all the best in your search.”

With someone whose behavior has been more egregious, like the guy who didn’t show up for three interviews, you could be more blunt: “Because we’ve scheduled interviews in the past that you didn’t show up for, we won’t be able to consider this or other applications from you in the future.”

But really, it’s always going to happen to some extent. It’s just part of the package with hiring, and it’s better not to get frustrated by it. Relatedly, I’d urge you not to think of it as harassment. In most cases, these are people who are anxious for a job, may be feeling desperate, and are clearly in a bad position since they don’t have great job search skills. You don’t need to continue considering them every time, but try not to feel besieged by them. Send a rejection letter and move on.

