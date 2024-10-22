How Can I Stay in Touch With Former Colleagues?

Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues–everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

A reader asks: I’ve been working for a while with a senior colleague who has been amazing — knowledgeable, supportive, and patient. He recently moved on from my organization. When he left, he told me to keep in touch. I’d love to keep in touch but have no idea what to say! I feel like the standard advice is to send relevant articles and say why I think they would be interesting to him, but he’s moved to a different industry and is more than 10 years senior to me. Should I just reach out and ask him how the move went and how the new job is? How do I follow up after that? What are the best ways to stay in touch with colleagues in general, once you no longer work together?

Green responds: I see that advice a lot too, to send contacts articles you think they’ll find interesting, and I don’t love it either — at least not most of the time. If you truly run across something that makes you think of the person, by all means send it on. But if you specifically go looking for articles you could send as a way to keep it touch, it can come across a little oddly unless it’s truly genuine. (And it won’t be a good use of your time or theirs.) Frankly, I think a lot of common advice about staying in touch with past colleagues, and especially past managers, tends to overstate how much you need to do it. Generally the reasons you reach out should be genuine ones, even if that means that quite a while goes by in between contacts. If the relationship was a strong one when you worked together, you can even let a few years go by without contact, and most people will still welcome hearing from you about a reference or an update about your life or a request for professional expertise or so forth.

But if you worry about going that long without contact, aim for an email once or twice a year. Tell him what’s going on in your life professionally or personally. If you can connect professional updates to things he helped you with, that’s ideal — a skill that he helped you build, or something he coached you in, or something you learned from watching him, or something he said he could see you doing one day. It’s really gratifying to hear about that kind of thing from former colleagues! On the personal side, big life events can be a good reason to email, like getting engaged or married, having kids, taking an amazing trip to a destination you’ve talked about with him, etc. Alternately, you can ask him to catch up over lunch or coffee once a year or so as well! Mainly, though, the key is to make this all genuine. Don’t look at it as “I need to check off specific actions in order to stay in touch with a former colleague.” Look at is as “We worked together, I liked him, and he’s now a person I know and will occasionally talk with” and that’s far more likely to lead you in the right direction.

