How Much Should I Hand-Hold a Disorganized Employee?

A reader asks:

I am a new manager struggling with how to handle one of my employees. He is a smart guy but super disorganized. For example, he is in charge of ensuring all internal audits in our company have been set up and executed. We discuss this in our one-on-ones, and invariably every time there are a few he has forgotten to set up, follow up on, or document. I have suggested a few ways he could keep track of these, such as email reminders and spreadsheets. Any time I make suggestions, he claims he does not need the “crutch” and is able to stay on top of things. My biggest uncertainty is how much I should be helping him and insisting that he use my suggested method. When we discussed using a spreadsheet for planning events, I walked him through setting one up and left him with a template. He is still not using it. I know I cannot literally force him to use one, but how much energy should I spend on helping him develop good habits or encouraging him to try different methods?

We are at the point where I have told him if he does not start to keep on these things, he will be fired. This has led to no change in his attitude toward this part of his job. I feel bad letting him go, when there is the possibility that a few simple techniques could get him performing exactly where I need him. But I am at a loss as to what to do. Is there some manager secret on how to get things like this to work? I’ve been urged to just fire the guy, but I feel like there is something more I can do.

Green responds: You can’t be more invested in saving his job than he is.

You’ve told him he’s in danger of being fired and he’s still refusing to use your suggestions to solve the problem. It would be one thing if he were saying, “Actually, I want to try solution X instead of solution Y, because I think X will be more effective for me.” But it doesn’t sound like he’s saying that; he’s telling you he doesn’t need to change anything and he’ll just magically start being on top of things.

He’s not making anywhere near the effort you want to make to save his job. I’d ask yourself why you’re more committed to making this work than he is. For what it’s worth, you actually can insist that he use email reminders, spreadsheets, or whatever other methods you think would help. You can indeed say, “Because your way hasn’t been working and things are continuing to slip through the cracks, going forward I need you to track all of these projects in a spreadsheet and update it weekly so that when we do our one-on-ones, we can see exactly where everything stands.” (Or whatever system you want him to use.) When someone is this disorganized, you can step in with requirements like that.

Whether you should is a different question. I’m more inclined to do that kind of hand-holding with someone who is both (a) fairly junior (so where inexperience might be playing a big role) and (b) highly motivated to succeed. I’ve done it before when someone has seemed truly unable to get organized on their own and it can pay off. The key, though, is that it needs to be a limited-time, fairly short-term investment, like working together really closely for a few weeks to put new systems in place — and then after that, you need to step back and see if they can take that and run with it on their own. But the person needs to be open to the help. If they’re defensive or convinced they don’t need help, this won’t work and will be a bad use of your time. Your employee seems to fall in the “convinced he doesn’t need help” camp — maybe from arrogance, maybe because he’s embarrassed to accept help, who knows.

But you’ve offered help. He’s declined it. You’ve made the stakes clear. From here, it’s up to him. Want to submit a question of your own? Send it to alison@askamanager.org.

