How Much Should I Tell a Team Whose Boss Is on a Performance Plan?

A reader asks:

Six months ago, I was promoted to lead a group of three managers who each lead around 20 people. “Howard,” one of the managers, had been hired two months before by my predecessor, but it was immediately obvious to me that his work was not up to par. I did my best to give Howard clear feedback about what he needed to improve, provided retraining, and was explicit that if he did not improve X by Y date, it would lead to first a performance improvement plan and ultimately termination. Unfortunately, Howard did not improve so I fired him a month ago. During this process, several of Howard’s direct reports came to me about their problems with his poor performance. I tried to acknowledge their concerns and assure them I was addressing the issues with Howard, but I didn’t think it was fair to tell anyone on his team that I had him on a PIP already.

After firing Howard, I had one-on-ones with each of his direct reports, and three of them told me they had felt frustrated that I wasn’t taking any action to address Howard’s performance. I feel bad that I gave them this impression, but I don’t want to be the kind of boss who undermines my managers by telling their direct reports when they’re getting written up, put on a PIP, or fired. How do I reassure a team that I am addressing their boss’s poor performance while not spelling out the gory details?

Green responds: This is tough.

Employees are understandably frustrated and demoralized by being stuck working for a bad boss, and they’re even more so if they think nothing’s being done about it. But at the same time, as you note, you don’t want to undermine the manager or violate his privacy or dignity.

The key is that you need to say something, but without talking specifics. The way I’ve handled this is to say things like this: “I appreciate you sharing this feedback with me, and I agree with you that what you’re describing is a problem. Give me some time to work on this.”

“I can promise you that I’m addressing this behind the scenes, and while you might not see that immediately, I agree with you that this is a problem and I’m committed to ensuring this changes.”

“I’m limited in what I can share, but Howard and I are working on approaching this differently. Can you give me a few months to see how we can resolve this?” Now, no one in Howard’s shoes is going to feel great about your telling his reports that you agree something he’s doing is a problem or something you’re working to fix. But the nature of being a manager is that if you have performance problems, they’re going to affect your team, sometimes significantly — and your employer has an interest in keeping those team members from being demoralized and maybe leaving over it. So as Howard’s manager, you’re in a position where you do need to acknowledge there are problems and work is being done to address them. But you don’t need to go into details about exactly what’s being done or the precise timeline (like “I’ve told him he has three weeks to turn this around”).

The key to this working, though, is that you have to move fairly quickly. If five months go by and there hasn’t been a significant change in the situation, you’ll have destroyed your credibility with the people who talked with you. So you need to be committed to resolving the situation forthrightly and quickly. You also need to pay enough attention to know that it’s really resolved, which might mean going back to the people who complained to you and asking if they’ve seen changes.

