How to Handle a Dog-Phobic Employee in a Dog-Friendly Office

A reader asks:

We’ve recently moved into a new office space which is dog-friendly. This is great news for many of our employees, who are able to avoid costly sitters and walkers. However, one employee, Jane, is really dog-phobic. Today another colleague (Lucille) brought her dog in for the first time. I warned her that Jane was in the office, so Lucille stayed out in the communal area with the dog. It didn’t matter; knowing that a dog was on the floor was enough to bring Jane to the verge of tears. She didn’t complain — she’s aware we’re allowed dogs in the office and that Lucille hasn’t done anything wrong — but she was visibly upset and eventually had to move to another floor to work. When everybody, including Lucille and the dog, moved to that floor for Friday drinks (another perk of the office), Jane left.

A few people have suggested we agree as an office not to bring dogs in or (more likely) to check Jane’s calendar and only bring dogs in on days when she is working remotely, which is fairly regularly. This seems reasonable, but the whole office is co-working space and we’re not going to be able to police people who work for other companies taking advantage of the dog-friendly policy.

What should we consider an acceptable level of compromise to ask of employees in order to accommodate Jane and her phobia? Green responds:

The basic principle is that people’s ability to do their jobs safely and comfortably trumps people’s desire to bring dogs to work.

If you can do both, great. But when they’re in conflict, people’s ability to do their jobs wins out. That’s true whether we’re talking about phobias, allergies, or inability to focus because of barking. So if you’re going to let people bring dogs to work, you have to either have ways to accommodate people who can’t be around them or be prepared that at some point you might need to end the practice.

If your office is big enough and logistics allow for this, one option is to have a dog-free space people can work in, have meetings in, etc. Another option is to let people who can’t be around dogs work from home, but a) that won’t work for every job, and b) if you do that, you have to ensure they’re not professionally disadvantaged because of it (not cut out of projects, etc.).

But if you can’t do either of those things, then you need to be prepared to stop allowing dogs at whatever point someone is hired who can’t be around them… and you need to set it up in a way where that person won’t be blamed for others losing the perk. Your situation is more complicated because you’re in a co-working space where you can’t control what people outside your company are doing. But if your company ever hires someone with, say, a severe dog allergy (or if Jane’s phobia rises to the level of being protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act, which it might), then it legally has to accommodate those hires. That means you’d need to work with the co-working space to see if you can set aside some space there as dog-free, or let the person work from home if that’s practical. You might even choose to move out of the co-working space to one where you have more control. But your company can’t just throw up its hands and say, “Oh well, co-working, nothing we can do.” There’s no exception in the ADA for co-working spaces; you still have to engage in an interactive process with the employee and try to find an accommodation.

The pushback on this topic is often, “Well, people who don’t want to be around dogs shouldn’t take a job in a dog-friendly office.” But people shouldn’t have to disqualify themselves from jobs because of disabilities that have nothing to do with their ability to perform the work. At the same time, we can also recognize that it can be really disappointing to lose an important perk (especially if the perk was a reason someone took the job in the first place). Both of those can be simultaneously true. But ultimately the person trumps the perk — definitely legally, and I’d argue ethically too.

