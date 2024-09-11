Is It Ageist to Tell an Older Worker They’re Wrong?

Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues–everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

Here’s a roundup of answers to three questions from readers. 1. Is it ageist to tell an older team member they’re wrong?

When our company went 100 percent online work, my team and I helped set up 35 employees with hardware in their homes. The department we support is mostly people in their late 20s and early 30s. Two employees, Archie and Edith, both have bad attitudes and break their hardware a lot. I would say a good portion of my staff’s time is spent replacing Archie’s screen for the third time this month or fixing a virus that Edith has spread to the entire department. Don’t get me started on what they do to phones, tablets, and laptops.

I was just notified by our HR officer that both Edith and Archie have filed complaints about one of my staff members because she politely explained a process in a step-by-step email and used the words “that’s not accurate” and the “correct way.” Both Archie and Edith felt that they were being discriminated against and mocked because they’re older than the rest of the team. I read the email and that is 100 percent not what happened. After they filed their complaint, they sent harassing and abusive texts to my staff member. HR wants me to reprimand my team member and sent an email that we all have to complete a sensitivity training course and said we can’t use the words “right, accurate, wrong, or incorrect or any version thereof, as some team members find the terms offensive and disrespectful in regards to their age.” I asked them to clarify and HR responded, “Don’t tell anyone older than you they’re wrong, it’s rude and hostile.”

I’m not willing to 1) reprimand my staff for explaining and fixing an error that could have cost our company a lot of money, or 2) let people bully my staff.

Green responds: Your HR team is terrible! This is in no way age discrimination, and it’s absurd to say it’s rude, hostile, disrespectful, or offensive to correct someone older than you in a work context. We certainly shouldn’t be rude or disrespectful to people who are older than others on the team, but it’s ridiculous to argue that you shouldn’t correct the work of older employees. In fact, I’d argue it’s disrespectful and patronizing to let someone’s age deter you from letting them know they’re mistaken about something that affects their work.

Your HR is very, very bad. If you have authority over that team, you’ve got some work to do with them. If you don’t have that authority, do you have the capital to push back on this? To go over your HR rep’s head to someone with more sense? If not, you could ask exactly how your team should respond when someone older is asserting incorrect information or making potentially costly errors. 2. How can we give job applicants an easy way to ask for interview accommodations?

My team is trying to figure out the best way to give job applicants an easy opportunity to say “I need an accommodation for the interview” so that we can provide it.

Do you have any recommended scripts around this? We are thinking we’d add it to our online application if that makes sense, as well as potentially adding a blurb in our scheduling outreach to make sure they have the opportunity if needed. Any recommendation would be helpful! Green responds:

Doing both is smart. Consider language like, “We welcome and actively work to accommodate applicants and employees with disabilities. If, due to a medical condition, you need an accommodation to help you interview at your best with us, our recruiting team will work with you to provide it. We will keep any medical information you provide confidential and separate from the rest of your application.”

Also, when inviting people for interviews, spell out what the interview will include (for example, timed exercises, length of the meeting, any plans for a meal, etc.), and then make the offer again in that context — since people are better able to judge what accommodation they might need when they know exactly what the interview process involves. 3. Will my lack of poker face stop me from being promoted?

I work in a conservative field, in one of the less conservative departments. Our team culture is that we have all conference calls via video chat, since we’re spread across the U.S. However, I have a very expressive face: if I’m irritated with a decision or I think a suggestion is amusing, it all shows up on my face. I generally turn my video off if I know I’m going to have a lot of trouble; if I’ll be speaking with particular people about particular topics and know my face will out me for thinking they are making poor decisions, I’ll mute my video. But on occasion, I’ll be on a call and my face will give me away. I’ve been wondering if my face will prevent me from getting promoted. Is inadvertently looking like I think someone is an idiot is the type of thing that will really hamper my chances of moving up into a more strategic/people-managing role? I am practicing keeping a neutral face, but really struggle with it, especially if anything unexpected comes up.

Green responds:

Yes, that could potentially hold you back. Looking irritated or like you think a colleague is an idiot is unpleasant for the people around you and if it happens more than very occasionally (like once a year) it will indeed make people question whether you’re cut out for more responsibility. That might feel unfair, but the thing is, you’re showing obvious disdain for the people you work with! That’s a pretty big deal. It has the potential to be an even bigger problem if you manage people. If your face shows impatience, irritation, or disdain for the people you’re managing, that’ll carry even more weight and can seriously affect your team’s quality of life, as well as willingness to talk with you, suggest new ideas, etc. (Think about how you’d feel if your boss’s face conveyed those emotions while you were talking.)

This is one of those things that can feel very much like “this is just the way I am” — which makes it extra frustrating when you hear it’s a problem — but lots of people who have felt that way at some point have ended up finding ways to control it.

