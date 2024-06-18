Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues–everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

Here’s a roundup of answers to four questions from readers. 1. How should I react when a job candidate reschedules an interview at the last minute?

What’s the best way to ask a job applicant why they need to cancel or reschedule their interview at the last minute if they don’t explain? My company hires a good number of people who are fresh out of school and may not have much professional experience, so I don’t want to hold it against them if they don’t realize that missing an appointment for a genuine emergency won’t disqualify an otherwise solid candidate, but I also obviously don’t want to recommend an unreliable candidate.

Yes, there are certainly legitimate reasons someone might need to reschedule an interview at the last minute (sickness, family emergency, etc.), but because convention puts the bar for doing it fairly high, a candidate really does need to give some context — like, “Unfortunately, I’ve come down with the flu. Would it be possible to reschedule for next week?” Otherwise, it leaves the employer where you are: wondering if the person is being cavalier or flaky. And you’re right that with candidates right out of school, it’s hard to know if it’s that or if they just don’t have the professional experience to realize offering some context is better.

You could say it this way: “So that I can let the hiring committee know, can I ask the reason for the rescheduling?” 2. Should I mention an employee’s smell during a reference check?

A few years back, I managed an employee who was on a performance plan and was on the verge of being let go. A new position opened in a different department and that manager hired her. Her performance was no longer my concern, but I know she continued to cause problems in the new department for a few years. She left on her own about a year ago. She had three different jobs in the course of the year. I had never been listed as a reference and neither was the other manager here. Recently, she applied for a job with a company that both I and her former manager at my company work with quite frequently. We were obviously on her resume as she had been here a total of six years. The hiring manager, whom I know, called me and asked about her. I was honest and straightforward in my assessment, as I had good and bad things to say about her. She also contacted the other manager, who said much of what I did — the good and bad.

Fast-forward and this company has hired her and she’s been there a week. I received a call today from the hiring manager, who was livid that my co-worker and I didn’t mention this employee’s smell. She was the smelly person at our company, for sure. (While she was in my department, I addressed it with her several times. After leaving my department, the new manager had HR address it with her a few times.) At the time I was giving the reference, I had not seen her in over a year and would not have commented on her hygiene after that amount of time. Was that wrong? It never even crossed my mind to mention this, but should it have? Is it different since the hiring manager is someone I know personally and they expected more candid information? Now that this person is mad at me. Do I need to do something to repair that relationship?

Green responds: Hygiene is something lots of people wouldn’t feel comfortable mentioning in a reference, especially for someone they hadn’t worked with in years. Hygiene can also be linked to medical issues (including things like depression), which isn’t an appropriate area to comment on in references.

It’s also reasonable for you to assume that if it were still an issue, the hiring manager would have been able to pick up on it herself in the interview (assuming it was a consistent issue and not a sporadic one). And honestly, it’s pretty awful for a manager to call her new employee’s former boss from years ago to complain they weren’t warned about the person’s smell.

I can see why she’s frustrated — no one wants to have to have that most awkward of all awkward conversations with an employee — but her anger is misplaced. Whether you should try to smooth it over depends on how close the relationship is, how often you talk, and how much you depend on her goodwill, but it would be petty for her to hold this against you long-term. 3. When people say their boss yelled at them, do they mean it literally?

How would you suggest reacting when someone says their boss yelled at them? Of course, the literal interpretation leans toward an abusive boss, but it feels like just about everyone I’ve interpreted it that way with was using hyperbole to refer to being corrected or the like. My standard approach so far has been to assume an abusive boss unless I witnessed the exchange in question, but that seems to be coming across as naivete and overreaction rather than kindness in the face of a potentially abusive situation. Any thoughts on how to navigate this more adeptly? Green responds:

Yes, a lot of people use “I got yelled at” when they really mean their boss expressed a concern or told them to do something differently. While it can be just a colloquialism, its use that way can be a problem (one that people who aren’t managers don’t always understand) because yelling is abusive, and it’s not OK to give the impression that your boss is out of control and abusive.

If it’s not clear from the context which version someone means — and if it’s a situation where it matters (as opposed to just a friend venting about work) — you could try saying, “Just to make sure I’m understanding, she actually yelled at you? As in she raised her voice?” Or you could say, “Did she literally yell or do you mean that figuratively?” If the person says no, it was just a correction, you could say, “OK, good. Yelling is awful, and I’d be concerned to hear Jane had done that.” 4. Should I contact my strongest candidates before our application deadline closes?

I’m running a mid-high-level recruitment for a position that requires some technical expertise and a lot of cross-sector experience. The position will be open for a minimum of 30 days, and I’m looking to recruit from a wide array of fields. (The job posting is clear about the end date.) This will not be a rolling admissions process — once the position closes, we will review resumes and cover letters and send a questionnaire to the top 10 to 15 candidates. After the position was open for three days, I received a stellar application from a candidate not known to me personally. I feel very excited about this candidate. I am not open to changing the hiring process to a rolling one, and so it will likely be at least 40 days before this candidate receives a questionnaire, if they do end up at the top of the pile. (If somehow I get 10 to 15 applications that make this one look mediocre — well, maybe just don’t wake me up from this beautiful dream.) Do you think there’s any way I can reach out early to let this person know that they are a strong candidate and I look forward to being in touch when the job posting closes? Or should I feel confident that the norms of job searching mean they’ll be contented to wait the month-plus to hear from me?

Yes, you can absolutely reach out to strong candidates to let them know that they’re especially promising and you’re excited to be in touch next month. But be aware that very strong candidates often have other options, and you risk their taking another job in the meantime. If they get a job offer they like in the next month, they’re very unlikely to turn it down for a job they haven’t even interviewed for yet. I know you said you’re not open to changing to rolling interviews, but I’d strongly encourage you to consider it. Your process should serve your hiring needs, not lock you into rigid rules that put you at risk of losing your strongest candidates.

I’d also take another look at that questionnaire you plan to send. If it’s a few questions that won’t take people long to answer, that’s fine. But if it’s many questions and will require a lot of people’s time — which at this stage means an hour or more — your best candidates may be disinclined to do that before they’ve even had a phone interview where they can determine their own level of interest.

