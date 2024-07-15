Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues — everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

A reader asks:

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

I have been employed with my agency for five years. Six months ago, I was promoted, but no one was hired to take over my old job. Some duties have remained with me and others were transferred to other people, primarily a great support person named Robin. We have communicated with the relevant people about tasks that have been transferred. The issue I am running into is that people are asking me to do things that have either been transferred to Robin or that they could really do themselves. For the former, a cheerful “That’s actually one of Robin’s duties now!” sometimes works, but other times people will really push back with things like “Oh, I thought since this related to area X and not area Y, you could still do it.” My management always backs me up on these, but is there a way to convey my point a bit more emphatically?

For the people who are asking me things they could just as easily handle themselves, I get flustered. My own manager has made the excellent point that if I agree to help, that reinforces that these are appropriate requests when they’re not, and I get it, but I’m not the best at drawing boundaries without going overboard. Any advice?

Green responds: Your manager is right that when you give in and help people with tasks that are no longer your job, you’re undermining your attempts to get these requests to stop — by directly showing them that in fact these are still tasks you will do. If you want them to understand this is no longer your role, you have to actually show them that with your actions.

But it sounds like you haven’t done that yet because you’re having trouble finding language that won’t feel rude to you. It should really help if you decide on some phrases that you’re willing to say and have them prepared and ready to go — so that in the moment you won’t get flustered and just give in. So let’s find you some phrases.

When you try to send people to Robin and they come back with “I thought you could do it since it’s X, not Y,” you can say, “Nope, that’s Robin! She’ll be able to help you.” Say this cheerfully and briskly, as if of course they’ll take it to Robin and that will be the end of that. If anyone still pushes, you can look slightly confused and say, “I really can’t, but Robin can help you.” (If this happens a lot though, it’s worth figuring out if people are going to you instead of Robin because Robin isn’t doing a great job with those tasks. If that’s the case, the solution still isn’t for you to take them over — but you’d want to flag it for Robin’s manager so she can figure out if Robin needs more training or otherwise deal with the situation.) When people ask you to do things that they should be doing themselves, there are a few ways to handle that:

You can be busy with something else: “I’m on deadline right now so can’t help, sorry!” I don’t love this option, though, because it implies that you would do it if you weren’t busy, when what you really want to convey is that this isn’t your job.

You can clearly explain the situation: “Now that I’m focusing on X, I’m not doing Y anymore. Sorry I can’t help!”

You can borrow authority from above: “Lily wants people handling that kind of request themselves so I can stay focused on X.” In theory you don’t need to cite Lily here — it’s enough to just explain that’s not part of your role anymore — but sometimes this can be a way of softening the message a bit, especially if you’re dealing with someone who you think will otherwise push back. Sometimes in this kind of situation, you’ll get a manager who gives lip service to the idea that you don’t need to do your old tasks, but who won’t actually support you when you push back with people. But your boss sounds like she’s going to solidly back you up.

Want to submit a question of your own? Send it to alison@askamanager.org.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.