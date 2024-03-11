How to Turn Down a Persistent Favor-Asker

Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues — everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

Here’s a roundup of answers to three questions from readers.

1. How can I turn down a persistent favor-asker? About a year and a half ago, I agreed to have coffee with a company intern who was finishing up her internship and preparing to graduate. I did this as a favor to a colleague — this intern never did any work with my team or department and we never interacted prior to this coffee meeting. (Incidentally, or maybe not, she is also the niece of a company VP.) She asked smart questions about my career and department, and about how to approach the job search after graduation. I gave her what information I could, told her I’d forward on any entry-level openings that were shared within my networks, and wished her luck.

Since then, I’ve received emails and LinkedIn messages from her at least once a month asking for introductions to people at seemingly every company she’d applied to (all large organizations in my industry). Some of the time, I don’t have an appropriate contact for her, so I tell her as much, but other times I do have a contact and simply don’t feel comfortable calling in a favor on behalf of a person I barely know and haven’t directly worked with.

I know it’s tough to find a good job right out of college, but this has been going on for A YEAR AND A HALF. How can I politely tell her to stop asking me, a virtual stranger, for introductions? Green responds:

Some people deal with this by just not responding. I don’t normally recommend that, but in a case like this — with someone you met only once and who has been asking for constant help (and especially when you’ve been saying no and she keeps asking) — I think it’s an option if you want.

Alternately, though, the next time she messages you, you could say, “I’m not the right person to ask for these sorts of introductions since we don’t know each other well and haven’t worked together. Typically, for someone to call in this sort of favor with a contact, they need to have directly worked with you or at least know you fairly well. But even though I can’t help with this type of thing, I hope our coffee a while back was helpful, and I wish you all the best in whatever comes next.” And if the messages continue after that, feel free to ignore them. 2. I’m my employee’s landlord and I need her to move

In addition to my day job, I also own apartments, and one of my employees at my full-time job lives in one of them. Can she file retaliation against me if I tell her she has to move? The apartment does not have anything to do with our workplace. I would like to fix the place up and it will take me a few months to do so. She pays less in rent and I know I can rent it out for more. Will telling her that she has to move out cause problems at work?

Green responds: It depends on your employee, what kind of landlord you’ve been, and how much notice you give her. If she’s generally reasonable, you’ve been a good landlord, you give her a very generous amount of notice to find other housing (that’s crucial), and you comply with the terms of the lease and local housing laws… it’ll probably be fine. But because she works for you, you need to be extremely careful about being fair and compassionate here (for example, aim for at least six months of notice, since this doesn’t sound urgent) — because otherwise, yes, there could be blowback at work. Not that she’ll file against you for “retaliation” (unless she has some reason to believe this is a retaliatory move), but it could harm the relationship and/or your reputation at work among people who hear about it.

In general, you shouldn’t rent to people who work for you. There’s too much potential for problems — everything from the appearance of favoritism if you don’t address it when she does something fireable because you need her rent income, to the impact at work if she needs to press you to meet your legal obligations as a landlord, to the power dynamics making it harder for her to enforce her rights as a tenant.

3. Explaining a restricted diet at work I have been diagnosed with IBS and my doctor recommended that I follow a low Fodmat diet. This diet is very restrictive and makes eating out very difficult (among many other things, I can’t eat onions, garlic, lactose, wheat, honey, and some fruits and vegetables right now). It’s meant to be temporary. After a few weeks, you’re supposed to start reintroducing foods one at a time to see which ones are causing symptoms. During this reintroduction phase, you’re still supposed to follow the diet except for the one food that you’re testing, so the whole thing can take a few months.

My company provides lunch as a perk and no one in my office brings lunch from home. I’ve been eating alone at my desk so that I don’t get questions, but that’s going to get lonely fast. I don’t want to talk about my IBS at work and I also don’t think anyone is going to believe that I just prefer something like egg salad on rice cakes over work-provided lunch. What’s the best way to approach this with co-workers?

Green responds: “I’m on a restricted diet for a couple of months — it’s very boring and I’d give anything to talk about something else to distract me from these rice cakes! What’s going on with your [subject change]?”

Alternately, if you’re comfortable giving a little more information, you can say, “I’m trying to isolate what’s making me feel sick, so I’m eating a very bland diet for a while.” If that invites follow-up questions, you can shut them down at that point with, “Oh, I don’t want to bore people with my diet! Tell me about [subject change]!” For anyone who doesn’t get the hint after that: “I don’t like to talk about it at work. But it’s nothing to worry about!” (An alternate version of that is, “I don’t like to even think about it at work! But it’s nothing to worry about!”)

