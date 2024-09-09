I Can’t Recommend a Colleague Who Listed Me as a Reference

Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues–everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

Here’s a roundup of answers to three questions from readers.

1. I can’t recommend the colleague who listed me as a reference One of my coworkers was laid off two weeks ago. She was an easy choice because her work and attitude weren’t great. Her office was next to mine, so we’d have friendly conversations every day and I got along with her, but she yelled at her team constantly and wasn’t available to help them, so most of the office hated her. The reports I needed from her were always late and full of errors, and others would have to fix them.

Because we were on friendly terms and her manager doesn’t want to be a reference for her, she’s listed me as a reference and says two places where she interviewed might call me. I really don’t want to risk my reputation by lying and giving her a good reference, and I barely worked with her so there’s not much I could say anyway. I got back to her and said, “I wish you luck finding a job, but I didn’t manage you or work with you much so I’m not a good reference.” But she said it’s too late, she listed me, and can I please tell them she was great to work with. Do you suggest I just don’t respond if a potential employer calls?

Green responds: Aggh. I’d contact her again and say, “I’m really not able to provide a good reference, and you’d be better off giving them another name.” You’re not obligated to spell out why, but if you wanted to, you could say, “You’ve put me in an awkward situation. If I talked to a reference checker, I’d have to be honest and say that the work I got from you was usually late and had a lot of errors, and I used to hear you yelling at your team. I don’t want to harm your chances and I can try to ignore their calls if they contact me, but if they reach me, I can’t lie. So it would be better for both of us if you found a reference who’s not me.”

From there, it’s up to you. You can ignore the calls (which sends a message in itself), or you can give an honest reference. Personally, I think the constant yelling at her team is worth sharing so she doesn’t inflict that on other people, but people come down in different places on this.

2. I’m training someone who keeps interrupting private conversations I supervise workers in an on-the-job training program. The candidates are with me for three to six months. This year I have one trainee who is causing disruption.

Members of the team have frequently complained that he interrupts their coaching sessions, interjects comments when they are speaking with clients, and redirects the conversation toward himself when they are speaking to others. When I spoke to him about it, he felt that the other members of the team resented him, but I have directly observed these behaviors.

Although I have the authority to terminate this individual, I hesitate because I went through the same program, and I know the effect that not completing this training would have on acquiring his degree. Is there anything I can do at this point to help him without having a negative impact on myself or the entire team? Green responds:

The most helpful thing you can do is to tell him very clearly what behavior must stop and what you need to see from him instead, and to make it clear that if you don’t see immediate changes, you would need to remove him from the program. The clearer you can be about that, the more of a service you’ll be doing him. If his behavior continues after that, it sounds like at that point you’d owe it to the rest of your team and your organization to remove him–but you’ll have done him the service of clearly spelling out the severity of the problems and the potential consequences, and given him the chance to alter his behavior.

3. My boss makes me hire people who never work out I work in the wine department of a large liquor store. I’m not a sommelier, but I have a passion for wine and have worked hard educating myself, often on my own time. My hard work has translated to a loyal customer base.

While I manage the wine department, I do not have any say in the hiring of any support staff. The store manager makes those decisions. In the last few years, he has hired six associates with no wine experience. When I have expressed my dismay at having inexperienced staff, I’ve been told that anyone can learn the job, and I’ll just need to teach them about all things wine (on top of all my other duties). With every trainee I have put together reading materials, found online classes, and put together tastings so they can familiarize themselves with the product, as well as trained them on store procedures. All of them have been really nice people, but none of them have ever worked out, mostly because it turns out they really don’t have an interest in wine.

I have suggested to my manager several times that hiring someone with experience would be beneficial to our customers, that this constant turnover is stressful to me, and that spending so much time trying to train novices means that I’m not fully working on other projects. But he mentioned the other day that he had someone in mind who he thought was a great person, but had little experience. Is there any way that I could convince him to hire more people with experience? Green responds:

You can try! Tell him bluntly that you’ve learned from experience–multiple experiences–that a key qualification to succeed in the role is a genuine interest in wine. Say you’ve experimented with many hires without that experience, put significant time and energy into training them, and not a single one worked out, in all cases because of their lack of interest in wine. Tell him, “I feel really strongly that interest in wine needs to be a key qualification for this job.” If he pushes back, try saying, “As the person responsible for training our hires–and then training more people if they don’t work out–I’m hoping you will trust my experience on this. At least for our next few hires, I’d like to try people with experience because I think that will solve our turnover problem.”

