Here’s a roundup of answers to four questions from readers. 1. I found a perfect candidate — do I need to interview others?

I recently posted a position that’s a bit above entry-level. People from various backgrounds could do well in the role, but I had a pretty specific profile in mind when I wrote the job description. I was thinking I’d never find someone who checks all these boxes, but I did! This person has the right education, the right work experience, lives in the right place, and comes with a glowing recommendation from a former colleague whom I couldn’t respect more. Our first phone conversation was the professional equivalent of a great first date. We’re even on the same page about salary (I took your advice and gave our range up-front).

I haven’t interviewed anyone else yet. I know best practice is to talk to several candidates, but I just can’t get excited about any of the other resumes in my inbox. Do I need to keep looking even though I think I’ve found “the one”? Green responds:

In general, if you find a candidate who’s clearly head and shoulders above your other candidates, it can be OK to go ahead and make the hire without going through process for process’s sake. But not always — it depends on your circumstances.

First, are you not excited about the other candidates because they’re clearly not as strong as she is, or are you not excited about them because you’ve already interviewed someone who seems great and it feels easier/faster to wrap up now? If it’s the former, you don’t need to interview them for the sake of process. But if it’s the latter, it’s worth talking to them. There can be more than one really great candidate in an applicant pool, and you want to hire the best of the best. Also, have you hired for this position before? If so, you probably have the experience to know if this candidate is an unusually good, hard-to-find match. But if you haven’t, you might be wrongly assuming that’s the case — and it’s worth talking with other candidates before making a decision.

And last, if this candidate is like you demographically (same age, gender, race, and/or educational background) or you just like her a lot on a personal level, those can be both notorious sources of bias. In either of those cases, you shouldn’t curtail your search after interviewing a single person; you’d want to expose yourself to more candidates and make sure she’s really the most qualified. 2. Client’s employee talks all day long outside my office.

I work at a relatively small company. We have about 60 employees, mostly warehouse employees. We have about 15 employees inside the office. We’re a small, quiet group.

About a year ago, one of our customers decided they’d like to have five of their employees work in our facility. Not the first time we’ve had this, and it’s quite common in our industry. They happened to choose the open cubicles right next to my office. I never thought it would have been a big deal. If anything, it would be great — if they had any problems, they could come and see me quickly to discuss. Boy, was I wrong! One of their employees talks non-stop. From the time I clock in until the time I leave, she’s talking. Whether it’s on the phone or to her co-workers, it never stops. She’s loud and obnoxious, and it’s ruining my productivity. At this point, I’ve gotten so frustrated that I just shut my door to drown out her noise, which I hate because I like having an open-door policy.

How should I proceed? After all, she is my customer. However, it’s having negative effects on my work. Should I contact her boss? Should I just move offices? Should I continue to just keep the door shut? I’m desperate.

Green responds: The obvious option isn’t on your list: talking to her directly! It’s not in any way rude to let her know that her voice carries and ask her to keep it down.

That said, since she’s talking nonstop all day long, her version of “keeping it down” might mean talking 80 percent of the day instead of 100 percent of the day, which is still going to be disruptive. Given that, it might make sense to skip that conversation and just relocate her. It sounds like you gave this group their choice of where to sit, but there’s no reason you can’t decide it’s not working and you need to relocate them. You’re entitled to say, “This set-up isn’t working as well as I’d hoped because the sound really carries, so we’re going to move you into a space down the hall.” (Just make sure you don’t move her right next to someone else, of course.)

If there’s nowhere they can move that won’t disrupt someone, you might need to decide how much of a stand you’re willing to take on it. It’s reasonable to speak with her about the noise, and then to her boss if that doesn’t solve it — but whether or not to do that will involve political calculations about how gingerly you need to treat this customer and this person’s particular role on their team. 3. Can I ask job candidates if they’ve ever disparaged an employer online?

I’ve seen a rise recently in employees leaving organizations and then trashing them online. As a hiring manager who’s been burned by that sort of thing, I see that as a huge red flag in job candidates (unless they were being a whistleblower about something truly egregious, like a criminal offense on the part of their employer). While I check social media accounts, I also know that savvier candidates will scrub that sort of history from their accounts. Can I simply ask job candidates if they have ever publicly disparaged one of their former employers, and if so, what their reason for doing so was? Green responds:

Don’t ask that. That question will strike people as incredibly odd, particularly since the answer for most candidates will be no. It’ll sound like you’re saying, “Employees disparage us online and I want to know if you’re likely to do that” — and then they’ll start wondering why people are disparaging you so much and will assume there’s more to the story.

Plus, some people will have spoken critically about an employer with good reason; they didn’t get paid or were harassed or discriminated against, etc. You’d be putting good candidates in a position where they’d feel rightly uncomfortable about what you’re after with this question. Besides, there are far more important questions to focus on in the limited time you have when you’re interviewing. Plus, if you hire the right people and treat them well, getting trash-talked online isn’t going to be a huge problem for you. It might happen occasionally, but it’s not going to be such a pattern that you need to start weirding out job candidates to screen for it. (And if it is a pattern, something else is going on that needs your attention.)

4. My co-worker can’t remember my name. A co-worker, Jane, who’s in a different department but same division within a university, can’t seem to remember my name. Not only does she call me by various wrong names but she also announces pretty much every time I see her that she can’t remember my name.

This would slightly annoy me in any situation, but this one is especially weird. A few months ago, my boss (who is casual friends with Jane) was supposed to drive her to and from a minor surgical appointment that required anesthesia and prevented her from driving. Jane has been in town for about a year but hasn’t made many friends yet, so she didn’t have many options. Then, my boss got invited to a meeting he couldn’t miss and asked if I would pick Jane up and drive her home, after making sure this was fine with Jane. I empathize with living away from family and friends, so I was happy to help. I waited at the clinic for at least 30 minutes, went in and got discharge instructions from the doctor (which was awkward!), and then drove her home.

We don’t work closely together and maybe see each other once a month or so, but it seems truly bizarre that my name is the only one she can’t seem to remember out of my small team. I am wondering if 1) there is something else going on here other than just forgetfulness and 2) if I can say anything that doesn’t sound rude? She just came in and did it again and I can tell I am losing my patience and wanting to generally avoid her. Green responds:

Who can say what’s going on with Jane, but it sounds like your annoyance is stemming from feeling like Jane isn’t bothering to remember your name. And that’s possible! But it’s also possible there’s something else in play — which could be anything from a neurological condition to you looking like someone associated with trauma in her life. Who knows!

But someone deliberately not retaining your name in order to signal “I do not find you important” would be pretty unusual. Not impossible, but unusual — and with so many other possibilities, it’s better for your peace of mind (and certainly kinder to her) to give her the benefit of the doubt and assume whatever’s going on isn’t an intentional slight. Want to submit a question of your own? Send it to alison@askamanager.org.

