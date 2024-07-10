I Manage Someone Who Thinks We’re Good Friends

Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues — everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

Here’s a roundup of answers to three questions from readers. 1. I’m about to manage someone who thinks we’re good friends

I have accepted a management role in a new team my company has set up. My co-worker also applied for the role (unbeknownst to me at the time). She was not offered the job but was offered one of the team roles, so now I will be her manager. I found this out before her and was initially concerned that she might be upset, but the opposite problem has occurred: She is delighted and is telling everyone that if it wasn’t to be her, she would have wanted it to be me as we are so close and great friends. She is also saying that our team will be amazing with both of us on it.

I am not a very demonstrative person but she is. Up until now, I have been fine with her suggesting hugs when she’s happy or one of us has a birthday, etc. I wouldn’t have described us as any closer than any of my other colleagues, but I think she feels differently. Previously it seemed mean to make this clear since it wasn’t causing a problem. I am concerned that unless I nip this in the bud before we start our new roles, we will both end up looking unprofessional, other members of the team will be upset at our being “close” (according to her), and she is going to get a horrible shock when it comes to performance management. She is great at what she does and I think she will be an asset to the team, but I want to sensitively address this so she doesn’t become defensive or lose face.

Green responds:

Have the “our working relationship needs to change” talk, which is a conversation a lot of people need to have when they start to manage former peers. You can frame it as, “I hoped we could talk about how our relationship needs to change now that my role is changing. I know you’ve mentioned to a few people that we’re close friends — and I’m concerned that could make people worry that you have special access or that my relationship with you is different from my relationship with them. It’s important to me that everyone feel they’re on equal ground! And of course, I’ve got to be able to be unbiased and fair in managing you and have us both feel OK about that. So our relationship does need to change to one with more distance. But I’m excited about working together in this new way and hope you are too.” 2. Am I being a Scrooge about my employee’s lunch break?

I am a first-time manager with one direct report. I am exempt, but she is not. Her role is a mix of solitary work and user-facing, but she needs to be available to our users if someone needs something. We work standard 8-5 days, and the expectation is that we are generally available during working hours. Our state requires non-exempt employees to have at least a 20-minute break after five hours of working, but our company policy provides everyone a one-hour lunch break. Some people will read and eat at their desks, some people go to the lunchroom and socialize, some people eat out, etc. My employee likes to eat her lunch at her desk while she works and then use her “lunch break” much later (around 2:30) to run errands, talk on the phone outside, watch YouTube videos, etc. In the past, this has been fine since she has plenty of work she can do at her computer while she eats, and I want to do my best to allow her to use her breaks however she wants.

Recently though, I’ve overheard her saying to people who approach her for assistance while she’s eating, “Can I help you with that after I eat?” Because lunch hours are nearly sacred around here, people immediately apologize and say they’ll come back later. The issue is that later she’ll actually take a real lunch break. Because the eating and the lunch break are not one and the same, I’m becoming irritated that she’s doubly unavailable. I’m hesitant to bring it up because a) I’m not sure that it’s really a problem, and b) she has a hard time taking feedback in general without taking it extremely personally (which is something we are working on). Should I let it be, or is this something that is worth a conversation even if it will mean a week of frosty demeanor from her?

Green responds: You need to address it. If she’s not taking her lunch break until later in the day, then she needs to be available when people come up to her while she’s eating, since the role does require that kind of responsiveness while she’s on the clock.

To be clear, there are lots of jobs where it’s fine to manage your own time and to tell people who come by while you’re working on something else, “Can I finish what I’m doing and come by your desk afterwards?” But since you said she needs to be available if someone needs something, that’s not in line with the expectations you laid out for her role.

But the frosty responses to feedback are a much bigger issue, especially if it’s making you hesitant to address issues like this. Don’t put off tackling that — it’s got to be addressed right away and it’s got to stop. (Separately, since your state law requires a 20-minute break after five hours of work, that’s 1 p.m. if she starts at 8 a.m. Legally, you need her to take that, which means you might want to ask her to take lunch no later than 1 p.m.)

3. A client wants to monitor our work in a weird and invasive way My company provides marketing consulting for numerous companies on an independent contractor basis. Nothing out of the ordinary, typical agency set-up. But we have one client who is being weirdly aggressive about our relationship and their ability to monitor our work.

For a little background, none of our contracts sell work by the hour. It’s all a fixed cost for a variety of work. We don’t promise to work for a given client on specific days or times, just throughout the month with some deadlines for work being delivered.

This client uses a time tracking program for all their employees and contractors. When we first started, they asked us to use it too. I was against it, but installed it to get an idea of what it did before responding to them. I was shocked to discover that this tool was taking screenshots of my entire desktop and saving them online. I shut this down immediately, because it seems to get really close to violating employee/contractor boundaries and it’s a massive privacy and data security risk. We argued, but my stance was that if they insist on us using this, I will rip up their contract and we will not work together. They gave in, but it’s come back up a couple times. They seem to take a few months to come up with responses to my concerns, like, “You shouldn’t be working on anything but our work at one time, so we would never see private info for your other clients.”

My stance has not and will not change. We’ll never ever ever use software like this that a client has access to. But am I right to be so firm in my stance? Would you ever consider their stance reasonable?

Green responds: Noooo. Not reasonable, and really odd. You’re consulting for them; you’re not employees. You’re just not answerable to them in the way they seem to want you to be. They don’t get to track your time or monitor your computers (!).

Personally, I’d say, “This has come up a few times and so I want to be really clear that this is not something we’d ever agree to, at all, for the reasons I’ve explained. Knowing that that won’t change, does it still make sense to work together?”

