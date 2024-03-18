Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues–everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

Here’s a roundup of answers to three questions from readers.

1. I sent a text about my problem employee to the wrong person I find myself in a pickle and am a nervous wreck. I have been a manager for two years and it has not been easy.

The manager before me was stepping down and badmouthed me during a staff meeting she held with the employees prior to my arrival. It was hell when I arrived. One particular employee undermines everything I say and new rules that I put into place. She is very passive-aggressive and nothing is ever her fault. I have been fed up with it and I asked my sister, who is a minister, to put a request on her prayer list. The request was to remove this employee and any other problem employees from the facility and to make the facility peaceful. Well, I accidentally sent the text to an employee with a similar sounding name, and she showed it to the employee. I feel like a complete idiot. What should I do?

Green responds: Oooh, this isn’t good. It’s an adversarial message to have out there and is likely to cause significant tension and even hostility in some of your work relationships. It also makes you look weak to anyone who hears about it because it implies that you’re turning to prayer instead of actively managing your team. (To be clear, there’s nothing wrong with prayer, but it can’t be a replacement for effective management.) And even beyond the optics, there’s what it really does seem to reveal about the situation: that you’re not managing your staff, despite being their manager.

That’s where I’d focus. Apologize to the employee for the message and tell her you’ve erred in being hands-off when you should have been actively working on problems with her …. and then you’ll need to start being a more hands-on manager. Address the problem behavior clearly and forthrightly, enforce consequences, hold her accountable for her conduct, be willing to remove her from your team if you don’t see pretty quick improvement — and be fair and transparent through all of this. That was the only effective path before this happened, and it’s definitely the only possible one now.

2. Our recruiters send rejections “from” me with errors in them I’m an interviewer at my company, and I’ve recently discovered our recruitment department has been sending interview candidates emails ostensibly from me – with my name on the bottom and my work email address in the “from” line – that I was completely unaware of, to tell candidates that we’re not offering them a job. This feels really weird to me; I’m not comfortable with having words attributed to me that aren’t mine, so discovering that’s been happening without my knowledge feels like a betrayal of trust.

Is this a normal business practice and I’m just being overly sensitive, or is this genuinely a bit weird? I know, for example, it’s common for marketing material to have quotes attributed to senior management that they didn’t actually say, but I’d always assumed they’d consented to their names being used that way. This was completely without my knowledge, and I’m not in a particularly externally visible role, so it seems different to me.

It isn’t helping that the form email that’s being sent with my name has a bunch of minor errors. Nothing terrible, but the sort of semi-common stylistic and grammatical problems that irritate me when I see them on others’ writing, so I absolutely don’t want associated with my name. Green responds:

They’re likely using the same form letter for all rejections but just pulling in the name of the relevant hiring manager or interviewer. It’s not terribly uncommon to do it that way; the idea is that they handle the work of sending the emails while making it seem slightly more personal than if it were from a generic company address. I wouldn’t really consider it a betrayal of trust, especially if you’re at a large company. (However, if this is a small company, it’s easier for them to check with individual hiring managers on this stuff, and I’d have a higher expectation that they would.)

However, you can speak up about the content! You might be able to get them to use a different letter entirely for rejections with your name on them (with language you provide), but if that’s not possible, you should ask them to at least fix the errors in it (something they should want to do anyway once they know about them). If they resist, try saying, “It’s really important that emails with my name on them represent me and the company well. I imagine other interviewers feel the same.” Go over that person’s head if necessary; it’s very unlikely that person’s boss will object to fixing errors in an email that’s presumably going out to thousands of people each year. 3. Employees want to throw me a baby shower but we just need money

I was promoted early this year to lead a team of seven people in a branch office that has 35-ish employees (outside of my team, everyone else is in a different department). I don’t need, expect, or typically want gifts from my direct reports. I have good relationships with them, but in my mind any gift giving obligations go downhill, not the other way.

Recently, my wife and I adopted a newborn boy (who’s doing quite well). We didn’t get a ton of lead time before he was born. As a result, family and friends generally fulfilled what was on our registry in the space of a week or two after he was born. Anything else that was essential, we went ahead and bought. Several people at my office have approached me about doing a baby shower for us, which normally I wouldn’t object to. The thing is, really the only thing we’re still asking for is money to help offset the unfortunately massive costs of adoption, not to mention child-rearing. I feel very uncomfortable asking for money from people below me on the org chart, but I also recognize that some of them really want to do something for us. What’s the appropriate way to handle this?

Green responds:

Go with your gut because it’s steering you right! It’s definitely not appropriate to okay an event that would have your employees giving you money. (But even if this would be gifts rather than money, you still shouldn’t do it because of the power dynamics involved. As a manager, you don’t want anyone who reports to you to feel pressure or obligation to give you things.) Say you really appreciate the offer but you have everything you need. If you want, though, you could suggest doing a small celebratory thing with cake or such. Just decline the shower/gifts/money part.

Congratulations on your baby!

