Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues — everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

A reader asks:

Due to renovations, I’m temporarily sharing an office with another employee. We work different jobs, but are technically peers. He is, frankly, driving me crazy. Every question that comes across his mind, he gets up and asks me. Most of these are surprisingly basic questions. Some questions are work-related. Some are random, like how long of a drive it is to get to Chicago.

For the first week or so, I humored this, but when I realized it would be ongoing, I started a different tactic. I wouldn’t give him a direct answer, just reroute him where to find the information he was looking for. For instance, he would ask when a meeting was, I’d ask if he got the pertinent email, and when he responded he had, I’d state the time was listed in the email but I didn’t know it offhand. This didn’t in any way deter him, and he continued with the questions. One day I kept track and found that over an eight-hour period, he asked me 75 questions. These were everything from asking what someone’s phone number is to what time the local bagel place was open until!

I tried wearing headphones, but he would pull them out of my ears to ask his questions, which just was more jarring. How do I deal with this without losing my sanity?

Green responds:

He pulled your headphones out of your ears?! Here’s what I see in your letter: You’ve done an excellent job of not answering your colleague’s questions and trying to redirect him — a truly excellent job of that! But you haven’t told him point-blank that he needs to stop asking you questions during the day and interrupting you generally.

So, switch to that. First, tell him this: “I don’t know if you realize it or not, but you’ve been asking me dozens of questions a day. I need to focus while I’m working, and I can’t keep being interrupted. So going forward, please assume I’m not available for questions during the workday. If it’s really important and it’s not something where you could look up the answer somewhere else, you can email the question to me — but you cannot keep interrupting me while I’m working.”

Then, when he asks you the next question (because he likely will), say this: “Like I said, I can’t answer questions during the day. I’ve got to get back to what I’m working on.” And then physically signal that you’re resuming your work — turn away, start typing, etc. If he ever tries to pull your headphones out of your ears again, say this: “What on earth are you doing? Do not touch me again.” Say this in the sternest tone you can muster. You want him to feel the awkwardness of what he just did, and you want him to be shocked enough that he doesn’t try it again. It’s OK to be stern when someone is transgressing normal boundaries like this.

As for how to stay sane, putting up a firmer firewall against his questions should help. Refusing to let him physically remove your headphones(!) should also help. But you are indeed sharing space with a Highly Annoying Person, and I’d just embrace (a) your ability to set firm boundaries, and (b) the fact that the renovations will hopefully come to an end at some point.

And if it’s at all possible, look for another space in the meantime. Want to submit a question of your own? Send it to alison@askamanager.org.

