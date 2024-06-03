I’m the Boss Who’s Always Late

I think I’ve earned the right to be late, but my staff resents it.

A reader asks:

I’m part of the senior management of a small company I’ve been with for several years. While I’ve consistently been a stellar performer, I do have one major flaw — I am always late. It doesn’t matter if it’s in the morning, the afternoon, or the evening. I am what you’d call a crammer — I’m always trying to fit in one more thing before heading to the next event and, as a result, I am late in the mornings, late to meetings, etc. I regularly work 70-plus hours per week, which I feel should earn me some flexibility, but I know that my tardiness causes some feelings of resentment among some members of the staff. I know myself and I have never been an early bird. I try to be on time/early, but they are generally short-lived. Plus, truth be told, I feel like I’ve earned some flexibility given my level of productivity and performance. Yet I don’t want to continue to foster a feeling of discord among the team. Any advice?

Green responds:

Yes. If you continue being chronically late, I can guarantee that it will be a thing that frustrates and even demoralizes your staff and colleagues, and may even make them take you less seriously. Being late in the mornings — fine, so be it as long as it’s not causing workflow problems. But routinely late to meetings? That’s disrespectful to the people waiting for you and inconsiderate of their time.

If it happened only occasionally, it wouldn’t be a problem. You sound like you have a busy schedule, and people will understand that.

But when it happens habitually — when it’s your MO and people grow to expect it of you — you’re conveying “I know that you’re waiting for me, and I don’t care.” Now, sometimes that’s a legitimate stand to take. If your meeting with a big funder runs over or you get a call from a major media outlet right before a meeting, of course that’s going to take priority, and your colleagues should understand that that’s just how it works.

But when it’s happening because you’re trying to fit in one more thing every single time, and when you know that’s what’s causing it and you keep doing it anyway, it’s rude, and that’s where the disrespect comes in. It will also make you look like you can’t manage your time well, and that can make you seem unreliable more broadly. (Speaking of which — 70-plus-hour weeks aren’t sustainable, are modeling terrible habits for your staff, and will do your replacement no favors when you move on at some point. You’ve got to take a look at what you’re spending time on and figure out where to cut or delegate. Undoubtedly, it all feels important. But it’ll do your organization no favors when you burn out or start dropping balls, which will happen at some point with sustained hours like that.)

If the people waiting on you are junior to you, they’re probably never going to say anything about your lateness being rude because they don’t have standing to raise it. And if they’re peers, they still may not say anything, especially if it’s clear you’re favored by leadership above you. But they’re going to think it, and that can corrode respect over time. Agreeing to meet at a specific time is a commitment, and you want to be a person who keeps commitments.

You are right that stellar performance earns flexibility. Absolutely it does! But that means flexibility on things like your schedule, not on how respectful you are to others.

