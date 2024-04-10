Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues–everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

A reader asks:

My company has a very small number of permanent employees, but we employ a large number of entry-level seasonal workers at a couple of points in the year. We don’t have landlines, only company cellphones. The phone number on our website, brochures, etc. is my number and job applicants often call it, asking for more details about compensation, qualifications, job duties, etc. before they have been contacted for an interview. On the one hand, I don’t want to be one of those snooty HR people, and I know this would be the first job for a lot of these folks. But I’m not in HR nor the hiring manager for these jobs, many of these details are in the job posting, and honestly, it’s just annoying. The system is pretty automated — within three weeks, they are either contacted for an interview or sent a rejection — so it’s not like we’re leaving people hanging.

How much should I talk to applicants when they call? And is there some way I can gently educate young and eager job seekers about what is and isn’t appropriate?

Green responds: You can tell them as much as you’d like, but most organizations don’t, simply because it can end up taking a huge amount of time.

It’s perfectly reasonable and a very normal practice for you to say to callers, “I’m not the hiring manager for this position. The person who is isn’t taking calls about it at this stage. I know she’d be happy to talk in detail about these questions at the interview stage, but for now we’re hoping the information in the job posting on our website will give you a pretty good sense of the job and what we’re looking for.”

That said, it’s worth reexamining your ad to make sure that it truly does have enough information in it. Would a reasonable person reading the ad come away with a sufficient understanding of what the job entails, the qualifications you’re seeking, and other key details? If not, that might be part of the reason you’re getting these calls, and being clearer in the ad would be one fix. It won’t fix all of it, though; you’ll always get some of these calls. Interestingly, I’ve always found that the people who call with questions before applying are almost never your strongest candidates (again, as long as your ad gives a reasonable amount of information). Partly that’s because these callers often aren’t truly seeking information; they’re seeking contact with a human so they can pitch themselves for the job or try to make a positive impression, which is not something you’re obligated to carve out time to accommodate.

It’s reasonable to funnel people through the process you’ve established for each side to learn more about the other. You might also consider adding a FAQ about your seasonal jobs to your website, and then you can direct callers to it.

One big exception to this is if you are hiring for a very senior or hard-to-fill job, in which case it makes sense to invest more time in cultivating people. But that doesn’t sound like it’s the case here. Want to submit a question of your own? Send it to alison@askamanager.org.

