Managers: Employees Don’t Need a Sticker Chart for Their Feelings

A reader asks:

I work in an office of a large company. The work my team does is often stressful, so sometimes staff morale suffers. The managers of my team have created a feelings chart that has giant emoji representing various levels of being happy, stressed, and angry. There are stickers of all our names that we’re meant to put next to the emoji representing how we’re feeling about work at the start and end of the day.

If participation were fully voluntary, I’d consider it peculiar but largely harmless. However, it’s compulsory, and participation is sometimes enforced. One day recently, they stalled starting a staff meeting until everyone’s stickers were placed.

Perhaps they have good intentions, but I find it unsettling. I’m selective about who I discuss my feelings with. More importantly, in a team of our size, we almost certainly have at least a few people dealing with mental health challenges or difficult personal circumstances. When I was struggling through work while suffering from depression, if my manager had forced me to frequently state my feelings, it would have made me even more miserable. I also worry about how responses could be used against us, perhaps by using the presence of positive responses to silence people who believe the job is too stressful or difficult. Plus, while it’s supposedly designed to help identify people who need extra help to get all their work done, I’ve had my sticker on a negative emotion for a week and haven’t received assistance. I’m not aware of anyone else who has received assistance based on where they put their sticker either, so it’s unclear if the data is being used for anything.

Should I play along by providing benign answers or push back? If I should push back, how do you suggest framing that?

Green responds: This is ridiculous.

I can’t state strongly enough how ridiculous this is.

It’s one thing to do a casual check-in at the start of a meeting, like “How’s everyone doing today?” But that’s a) casual, not the focus of the meeting, and b) opt-in — people can answer with whatever degree of candor they want or not speak up at all. It’s also open-ended, rather than limiting people to “happy,” “stressed,” or “angry.” (And why angry? Anger is a really odd emotion to pick as one of your three office emotions. Although in this office my sticker would be angry every day, so they might be on to something there.) You are at work to work. There is no obligation to unburden yourself of your emotions and open up to colleagues. You might do that if you choose to, but your employer shouldn’t be demanding it of you. You are also not in kindergarten, where communicating important things via sticker might be more reasonable.

Assuming you’re not the only one put off by this practice (and I’m quite sure you’re not), ideally a group of you would speak up at the next meeting and say, “We’d like to stop using the feelings chart. It feels intrusive and unproductive, and it would be particularly difficult for anyone who’s dealing with mental health challenges that they don’t want to discuss at work. We’d like to use our meeting time on work-related items, not on our personal emotions. Can we skip it from here on out?”

It is important for managers to care about employees’ well-being. This isn’t how you do it. Want to submit a question of your own? Send it to alison@askamanager.org.

