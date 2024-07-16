Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues — everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

Here’s a roundup of answers to four questions from readers. 1. My employee is monitoring other people’s work

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

We are a semi-remote team that uses a project management system to keep our workflow organized and distribute assignments. One of my employees, Jane, feels it is necessary to look at everyone’s work on this system and comment on it. She also uses it as a tool to fuel her immense paranoia (“Why is [boss] watching my tracker and not [co-worker’s]?” when I haven’t even looked at either — Jane misread!

It’s none of her business, and definitely not her job. Every time I have said something to the effect of “Jane, there’s no reason for you to be looking at other peoples’ work. Focus on your own assignments and if there an issue I need to handle, rest assured that I will,” this has been met either with self-pity, pouting, remonstrations about how she’s just trying to help, or some combo of all three. Do you have any advice? I cannot set permissions to keep her from viewing other peoples’ trackers. Green responds:

It sounds like you’ve told her she doesn’t need to look at other people’s work, but you haven’t directly instructed her to stop. That might feel like a small difference, but it can matter greatly in what message you communicate as a manager and how seriously it’s taken. So I’d talk to her again and say this: “I’ve told you in the past you don’t need to look at other people’s project trackers, but you’ve continued to look and complain about what you see. So now I’m telling you that you need to stop looking at them, period. It’s not your job to do this and it’s becoming disruptive to the team. Going forward, I don’t want to hear that you’ve been looking at anyone’s else’s work. Is there any reason you won’t be able to agree to that?”

Also, are there other problems with Jane? I’d take this as a flag to keep a closer eye on her because this kind of behavior is often (not always, but often) accompanied by other issues. 2. A colleague wants us to stay connected in cutesy ways

I need a nice way to tell a colleague that I don’t have time for her cute little ways to try to keep us all connected (trivia quizzes, shared meme lists, etc.). We all work remotely, and they are all short little team-building things. Part of it is my personality (I get along with everyone, but I really just come to work to work) and part of it is the rapid pace we are all working at. She doesn’t work for me, but we do work closely together and often collaborate. She tends to use me as a sounding board for her ideas before taking them to her boss. But I’m not just busy, I am crazy busy. She either is not as busy or just gets lonely being at home all day.

Late last week, she sent me an idea for a way for our whole office to stay connected. It was kind of cutesy… not my thing, but I know my thing isn’t everybody’s thing so I gave her my input. Her boss was a little hesitant (because she recognizes we are all very busy) but decided to give it the go-ahead. Then today, she brought me another idea. Honestly, I don’t have the bandwidth to think about it. I just need a really nice way to tell her to stop.

Green responds: Can you just be straightforward but kind? For example: “To be honest, that kind of thing isn’t my cup of tea, especially right now when I’m so swamped. Other people might appreciate it more, but I’m not a good sounding board for it. Sorry I can’t help!”

If she doesn’t get the message from that and asks you again, say something like: “I’m swamped and can’t help with this kind of thing right now. Sorry about that!”

Or if you want to be more direct: “To be honest, I don’t mind this kind of thing once or twice a year, but more than that feels like a distraction to me. I’m not speaking for everyone, just myself.” 3. Bathroom breaks during video calls

I work remotely on a distributed team. Sometimes I have video meetings with other team members, either one-on-one or with several people at once. I’m wondering what to do if I am on a long call and I need to take a quick bathroom break. I have a medical condition that requires me to drink a lot of extra fluids, so I feel the need to be prepared. If I need to step away for a minute to use the bathroom and I can’t wait until the end of the call, what should I say? Do different rules apply if I’m on a call with several people? Will my co-workers think I’m rude? This all seems much more awkward in a remote setting.

Green responds:

“Excuse me, I need to step away for a moment.” Or if it’ll be hard for the meeting to continue without you: “I could use a bio break — could we break for three minutes?” Some people hate that term, but it’s helpful here because it gets the point across without going into more detail. Or feel free to simply say, “I need the restroom, I’ll be right back.” If it happens a few times or if you feel self-conscious about it, you can discreetly mention to your manager, “You probably noticed I’ve needed to briefly step away on a few long calls recently. So you have the context, I have a medical condition that sometimes requires a quick bathroom break.” It should be fine!

4. Should I tell my employer my concerns about a friend’s wife who’s applying for a job? My close friend’s wife, Sarah, has applied for a job at my company. While she meets minimum qualifications, she has had no actual experience in the field, has been fired from multiple jobs, and in no way would I refer her. However, she told me she applied, and while she didn’t explicitly tell me that she used my name on the application, I am fairly certain that this is the case (based on other things she’s said).

I feel so strongly that she would impact my reputation that I am considering going to the hiring manager and voicing my concern. Others who know Sarah and the situation agree with me. I don’t want to look like I’m overreacting or dramatic, so I’m hesitating. Should I address this now? Should I expect I’ll be asked for feedback or context?

Typically, I would just be honest, but I couldn’t tell my friend that I think his wife is awful and would ruin my reputation. I also couldn’t tell Sarah that it wouldn’t be a good fit because she would cause a lot of drama with my friend. Green responds:

Give a heads-up to the hiring manager. It doesn’t have to be a big thing, just “My friend’s wife, Sarah Burtlebot, has applied for the X position. I think she may have mentioned my name in her cover letter, so I want to clarify that she’s not someone I’d recommend. I can give you more context if you want it, but mainly I just wanted to flag it in case she does name me.”

In general, if someone name-drops a current employee in their cover letter, employers should check with that person for more info. But it doesn’t always happen, so it’s reasonable to want to be sure. Want to submit a question of your own? Send it to alison@askamanager.org.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.