Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues–everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

A reader asks:

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

My employee, who is fresh out of college, is often not very thorough or good at his job. He’ll submit work that lacks any attention to detail. And 90 percent of the time, there are errors that I end up pointing out. I am fair and factual, and I give context to why the error is important to avoid. I never reprimand. I just state the facts and move on. He always responds with an excuse like “Oh, I thought you said it was this” (even though I clearly wrote the answer out in the email to him) and then he follows up with a “Good job” or “Cool, great catch.” It’s always in a tone that feels condescending and patronizing. I’ve been in my industry for years. I don’t need to hear compliments on how great I was at catching that 1 + 1 does not equal 40. To me, it’s 100 percent not the same as saying “Oh, thanks for catching that!” It’s as if, instead of appreciating that I was there to help him fix something, he is patting me on the back for doing my job.

It’s really weird and I’m not sure how to address it. Another observation is that he is not like this with my colleagues, most of whom are male, and I’m a smaller Asian woman.

Green responds: Eeew, yeah, that’s patronizing — and doubly so if he’s not doing it with anyone else.

I recommend two things.

First, when he says “Oh, I thought you said it was X” when you had clearly said Y: Treat it as a problem that needs to be solved. Either he really thinks you said X, in which case you need to figure out where the miscommunications are coming from (is he not reading carefully? / are you not being as clear as you think? / etc.) or whether he’s saying it to save face, in which case you want to call that out so he realizes it’s making him look worse, not better. The next time it happens, say this: “Hmmm, what made you think I’d said X? I believe I’d said Y, so let’s pull up the email and figure out where we miscommunicated.” This would be overbearing if you did it after just one instance of this — but when there’s a pattern, you do need to figure out what’s causing it. So let’s take him at his word that he misunderstood and see what’s going on. Assuming he ends up agreeing that your email was clear, your point might be made — but if it happens again after that, you’d say something like, “This has come up a few times now, and it sounds like you need to a better system for capturing info from emails.”

Second, with the patronizing “good job” comments: Again, if it were once or twice, I’d let it go. But when it’s a pattern, he needs to know he’s doing something a lot of people will read as condescending — and if it’s rooted in sexism, he’s really going to benefit by having it addressed early in his career.

As for how to do it, sometimes you can stop this kind of remark by just letting yourself have a visible natural reaction to it in the moment. In other words, he says “good job” after you correct him, and you look visibly surprised/confused — do a brief confused frown, let there be a slightly awkward pause, and then move on. Sometimes that will be enough to get the message across. But if that doesn’t work — and this has gone on long enough that I’d only give that one shot — then you should say something directly, like: “When someone points out an error in your work, ideally you’d just say you’ll make the correction — or, of course, it’s fine to ask questions if you’re unclear. But responding with ‘good job’ can come across as patronizing, and I know that’s not your intent. This might seem small, but it will affect how you come across.” If he seems receptive to this and if he were better at his job generally, you could go a little further and say, “Apologies in advance if I’m wrong, but I get the sense that you feel you need to save face when I point out errors in your work, like telling me you thought the instruction was different. I don’t want you to feel you need to save face — and in a work context it will nearly always come across better if you’re matter-of-fact about the errors and just get them fixed. I hope that’s helpful to hear, and I know it’s the kind of thing no one teaches you in school, and you just have to figure it out as you go at work.”

But because he’s making a lot of errors and isn’t very good at his job, it likely makes sense to skip that part — because you’re presumably going to need to have a more serious conversation with him soon about his overall work quality (and maybe his fit for the role?) and it won’t help to muddy the waters with this meanwhile. (You don’t want it to tell him “errors are natural, just deal with them well” and then the next day be saying “your performance isn’t up to par.”)

But do call this stuff out. You can do it matter-of-factly; it doesn’t need to be a big lecture. But you should address it, both because it’s legitimately aggravating to you as his manager and because it’ll help him professionally to get the feedback. Want to submit a question of your own? Send it to alison@askamanager.org.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.