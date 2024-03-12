My Employee Keeps Interrupting Me

Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues — everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

1. My employee doesn’t take the hint that she’s interrupting me My company is generally pretty casual, collegial, and “open-door.” An employee on my team (not a direct report, but I review a lot of her work and am senior to her) who seems to lack a lot of common sense about professional norms has a tendency to walk right into my office when I’m working and begin a long-winded question without waiting for me to acknowledge her, make eye contact, or otherwise indicate that I’m available in any way.

I’m trying to be available to answer questions because she’s having a lot of performance issues and has tried to blame me for not “helping her” enough, but the constant interruption is driving me crazy. I’ve tried putting on a show of not looking up from my computer until she’s a few sentences in and acting confused and saying she needs to start over because I was focusing on my work, but this doesn’t seem to faze her at all. I’ve tried wearing headphones and pretending I don’t notice that she’s there (same result) and I’ve tried setting daily meetings with her and encouraging her to bring all of her questions then, but that doesn’t seem to discourage her from coming in five to 10 times per day with one-off questions.

Green responds: You’ve tried hints that a lot of people would have picked up on — but when someone doesn’t pick up on hints, you’ve got to be more direct.

Try saying this: “I’m often focused on something else when you stop by my office, and it can be tricky to stop without warning when you appear. I’m happy to help, but when you pop over, please wait for me to reach a stopping point before you launch in. That’ll let me finish the thought I’m in the middle of without losing it.”

Or, depending on exactly what you’d like her to do, you could say, “It’s often tough for me to stop right in the middle of something with no warning. Would you message me before you come by and I’ll let you know when I’m at a good stopping point?” Or even, “I want to make sure you get the answers from me that you need, but it’s tough to do it in multiple conversations throughout the day because it often breaks my focus. Let’s set up a standing meeting every day at 2 p.m. and you can save up everything you need for then.” (You could add, “Of course, if you occasionally have something that can’t wait, that’s fine — but I’d like to funnel most of it into those standing meetings.”) 2. The CEO assigns work to my staff without talking to me

My team’s main obstacle to success is the CEO of the company. No matter how clearly I set priorities or how much I discuss them with the CEO beforehand, he continues to assign work directly to my team members without consulting me, almost daily. This causes our priority items to fall behind, as they understandably put anything the CEO gives them ahead of my requests. This is not unusual; he does this to every department, not just mine. I delicately discussed the issue with him, and it got better for a week or two before regressing again. Any ideas on how to handle this?

Green responds: Focus on the part that’s within your control. The CEO’s behavior isn’t, but your team’s actions are. Tell your staff members that when the CEO assigns them work, they need to loop you in right away so that you (a) are aware of the request, and (b) can weigh in on how to prioritize it. If you decide there are higher-priority items, you can email your CEO something like, “Jane told me you asked her for X. She’s got a client deadline on Thursday that we can’t move, so I’ve asked her to finish that up before starting on X. Let me know, though, if it’s more time-sensitive than that.”

You’ll need to use some judgment here; if the CEO is asking for something for a meeting he has tomorrow, obviously don’t bump that. But if this doesn’t solve it, then the conversation with your own boss needs to be “I’m finding we’re not able to reliably do XYZ because my team gets pulled away so often for urgent requests from the CEO,” followed by a discussion about solutions to that (more staff? reprioritizing other things? etc.).

3. People ask me for favors and then never thank me I’m relatively well-known in my field and I often get emails from strangers asking for professional advice. I’m happy to share my advice and I reply with a thoughtful response to whatever they’ve asked, as well as inviting them to contact me again if they have follow-up questions. I don’t mind spending a little time helping someone out, but it really irks me that almost never does anyone reply to thank me or even acknowledge they got my email. The other time this happens is when I’m asked to speak at a conference or event and I have to decline, but usually suggest someone else I think would be a good fit. I always feel bad saying no anyway, and when the other person doesn’t even bother to send a quick “totally understand, thanks anyway!” kind of email, it makes me feel even worse.

Am I being unreasonable to think it’s rude not to even acknowledge someone you’ve asked for a favor? Especially when that person is someone you’ve contacted totally out of the blue and never even met before? At the least I feel like this is very bad email etiquette. I don’t expect an effusive email gushing with gratitude, but a quick “thank you!” seems like the bare minimum.

Green responds: No, you’re not being unreasonable. It’s extremely rude, and also very common.

It’s also really short-sighted, because if any of those people ever want something from you again, it’s very unlikely you’ll go out of your way to respond.

