Here’s a roundup of answers to three questions from readers. 1. My employee puts on a show of being busy, but they shouldn’t be

I manage an employee who’s in a job that I used to do myself, so I have a pretty good idea of the work required and the amount of time it takes. This person does a good job on the tasks and is competent and well liked. However, they put on a big show of being busy, often announcing that they will be working late, coming in on the weekend, cancelling vacation days, and working when sick. I admire their commitment to the job, but that level of time and emotional commitment is simply not required and, to be honest, I find the complaints about staying late really annoying, particularly as it’s not required to complete the actual tasks.

I’ve encouraged them to take days off, hand off tasks to me if they need to be out, go home at the end of the day, and not come in on the weekends. Is there anything else I can do? Or should I just decide it’s none of my business if this person has no desire for a personal life or leisure time and listening to them complain is just something I need to get used to?

Green responds: If you really want to tackle it, the way to do it is to take their complaints very seriously (the way you hopefully would if you believed all those extra hours were necessary). Sit down with them and say, “I’m really concerned about the extra hours you’re reporting having to work. We absolutely don’t want you needing to work late or over the weekend, cancelling vacation, or working while sick. Let’s dig into your workload so we can figure out what’s going on. We need to get you down to a reasonable work week so you don’t burn out.”

If through that conversation it emerges that the person just prefers to work that way, you could say, “When you announce to others that you need to work so many extra hours or cancel vacation, it gives other people the impression that our team is horribly overworking you. That’s not the case, and it cause problems if people believe it is. For example, if we ever had an opening on our team, internal candidates might hesitate to apply if they thought the workload was crushing. So at a minimum we need to change the messaging you’re putting out, but I’d really like to see you change your actual hours as well–starting with at least no more canceling vacation or working while sick.” 2. My boss wants me to hire his daughter

I am the manager of a small group, and we rarely have job openings. A long-term employee just resigned, and now my boss wants me to hire his daughter. This is the first time we have had an opening since his kids were of working age. I imagine so many pitfalls if I am forced to hire her. I think my ability to manage her will be really hindered. I really just want to hire the most qualified person for the job, and I don’t expect that she will be it. I plan to interview her as a courtesy, even though her resume is not up to par and is not on the short list. Is there anything I can do now? What do you advise if I am required to hire her? How can I effectively manage her without putting my own job in jeopardy?

Green responds: How reasonable is your boss? Ideally you’d explain that it’s not practical for someone to manage their boss’s daughter because of the enormous potential for conflict and bias. (Will she be held to the same standards as the other admins? What if she appeals your decisions to her dad, thus undermining you and destroying your ability to manage her? What if you need to fire her? Etc.) Even if he’s sure he’d be perfectly hands-off, a good manager would accept hearing that you’d be uncomfortable doing it. You should also lean hard on the qualifications issue–that other candidates are better qualified and you want to hire the person who’s best matched with the needs of the job.

This is something to spend a lot of capital on if you need to. Take as strong a stand as you can because if you’re forced to hire her, you’re going to have a complicated mess when it comes to managing her. And if you have HR or someone above your boss, bring them into this–he needs to hear from someone else that this is a terrible idea.

Also, if you haven’t already issued the interview invitation, don’t. The best time to shut this down is before the interview even happens. The only exception to that is if your boss is more likely to take you seriously about her qualifications post-interview–but at that point, you’ve allowed the idea that hiring her could potentially be on the table. 3. Candidates research me and bring up their findings awkwardly

I’ve noticed a trend in recent candidates I’ve interviewed: They’ve started researching me. I find it odd considering I am not particularly noteworthy in my field and they are using the information in a weak way. For example, “I saw you wrote a paper titled X, but I didn’t read it,” or “I saw you were a part of organization Y,” and then awkward silence when I confirm it. Then I’m left unsure how to respond or how to bring the conversation back on track. Do you have any ideas for a better redirecting response I could give? Green responds:

This sounds like candidates who have read advice that they should research their interviewer and try to connect about something in their background … but they’re executing it badly! The idea isn’t to announce a random fact about the interviewer, but to genuinely build rapport. If you can’t do it genuinely (“I went to school in Chicago too–I love the art museum there”), it’s better to skip it. It’s not a requirement, and it just creates awkwardness if you do it like your candidates have been doing it.

As for how to respond, you can probe a little–“I did work there! Do you have a connection to the organization?”–but it’s also okay to just move on like this: Candidate: “I saw you wrote a paper titled ‘Great Frogs in Literature,’ but I didn’t read it.”

You: “I did write that! I’ve always had an interest in frogs.”

(awkward silence)

You: “Well, let’s dive in! Tell me what led you to apply for this position.”

It’s not the smoothest transition, but you can only work with what they give you.

