Here’s a roundup of answers to four questions from readers. 1. My employee texts me late at night

One of my employees texts me at 10:45 p.m. I’m wondering how I can firmly but fairly lay down boundaries and let her know it’s not OK or respectful of my free time to message so late.

Green responds: Just tell her not to. I think this feels more complicated to you because in your head you’ve wrapped it up with respect — and maybe because it seems so obviously not OK that it feels like you have to address that part too. But really, you don’t need to get into any of that! It will get much easier when you take those pieces away and just make it about communicating what you do and don’t want her to do.

So, simply tell her not to text you after whatever time you choose. For example: “Please don’t text me after 8 p.m. — I don’t want to be in work mode at that point unless there’s a serious emergency. Otherwise, if there’s something you need to convey at a later hour, please put it in an email and I’ll see it when I’m back at work.” You might add, “The same goes for texting other colleagues too — in general, you shouldn’t text anyone here that late at night because people need to be able to disconnect from work.” 2. Employees say “I love you”

I’ve noticed lately that our newer hires are saying “I love you” to each other as official farewells (in place of “goodbye”) even for minor things like leaving meetings. The first time it happened, I thought it was a one-off between friends, but now I am hearing it increasingly often, even across genders. Today I overheard a junior co-worker thank a company partner who had helped him out on a project, and the younger started with something like, “I love you, and I really appreciate you helping me with….”

This seems bizarre to me and comes off as really false, but I’m not sure if I’m out of touch. I’m in a somewhat conservative field (think accounting), and we aren’t exactly known for our free spirits. Is this normal and/or expected now? Has someone been coaching college students to say “I love you” to bolster sincerity in the workplace? (It’s only the younger folks I’m hearing it from.) Green responds:

You’re not out of touch — it’s weird. And if they’re starting to say it to people outside your company, it’s going to make someone uncomfortable pretty quickly, if it hasn’t already done so internally.

I’m not surprised it’s mainly younger people doing it — it sounds very much like they just haven’t picked up on what’s fine for school and friends but not for work. Ideally someone senior to them in your company would let them know that it’s great that they have warm feelings toward colleagues, but they should stop the love declarations, which aren’t generally done at work. That someone could potentially be you! If you’re worried it would be overstepping to tell them to cut it out, it’s actually a kindness. It’s introducing a weird element into your culture and probably making at least some other people feel uncomfortable (particularly if they feel expected to vocalize the sentiment in return).

3. Co-workers keep commenting on my diet I have a chronic illness that prevents me from gaining weight normally. Because of this, I have to eat an extremely high number of calories in order to maintain my weight, and an even higher number to gain weight. I am also very thin, again due to the illness.

What my co-workers see is me eating a seemingly ungodly amount of calories and never gaining weight, and they comment on it quite frequently. The comments range from “that looks good,” which I don’t mind; to “where does it all go?” which is fine; to “you’re so lucky, you can eat whatever you want and stay skinny,” which I do mind because if they knew the full extent of my health problems, they would absolutely not want to switch. I get that they mean it as a compliment, but it serves as a frequent reminder that I’m not normal. I know if they knew I had this condition, they would stop commenting on what I eat.

In my non-work life, this wouldn’t be a problem. I am very open about my illness, and if someone comments on my diet, I just tell them about it up-front. But I’m wary of disclosing my illness at work. Is there any way to get these comments to stop without announcing to everyone that I have a serious medical condition, or do I just have to suck it up? Green responds:

You can try! It’s very reasonable to say, “I know you don’t mean anything by it, but I’m uncomfortable when people comment on my food or my body, so I’d be grateful if you wouldn’t.”

You can also be more direct if you want to and instead of “I’m uncomfortable,” you can frame it as “please don’t” or “I prefer you not.” If you’re comfortable with that more direct language, go for it! You can also try something like, “You know, we’re all so focused on diet and bodies and I think it’s really unhealthy! I’m trying to be better about keeping that stuff out of my conversations.”

Now, will any of this solve it? Maybe. If you have mostly considerate co-workers who — like so many people — have been socialized to make these kinds of comments without thinking them through, it could. Or it might not; people are really weird about food. But I’d try it and see. 4. Should I write employee evaluations in the third person?

It’s review season at my company and I’m working on reviews for my team and trying to be as personal and specific as I can be. As I re-read a few, I noticed that I have been referring to my employees with third-person pronouns. For example, a statement in the written review may be phrased like: “I believe that Fred has made improvements in his accuracy identifying bird songs.”

There’s a few other ways I could imagine writing this same statement with different pronouns/names: “This reviewer believes that Fred…”

“I believe that you…”

“This reviewer believes that you…”

“Steve believes that Fred…” What version of these is best? Although maybe this isn’t important and it’s all about the content! Thoughts?

Green responds:

I’m a fan of just writing like you’re writing directly to the person, like it’s a conversation — so first person for you and second person for them: “I was impressed with the approach you took to the X project this year.” A lot of people do write evaluations in first person/third person though (“I was impressed with Fred’s lobbying work”). That’s always struck me as artificially impersonal — the main audience for the review is the person being reviewed, and there’s no reason to add artificial formality to it. It’s true that evaluations will also be part of company records and other people may read them, but ultimately, they’re a management tool between you and the employee, and it’s OK to speak directly to them.

