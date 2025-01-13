Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues—everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

A reader asks: I manage a team of five. One of my staff, Helen, does some variation of a week-long juice cleanse or other liquid diet about once per year, and has done so for the four years she’s been on my team. During that week each time, she arrives late or leaves early for three to four days due to headaches, dizziness, or generally feeling crummy. Helen is a highly reliable employee the rest of the year and rarely gets sick. It’s not a terribly busy time of year, and she finishes all required tasks in that week during her cleanse. As a result, I’ve never raised the issue, figuring “her body, her choice” as long as she gets the work done and/or notifies me that she will be using sick leave and needs someone to help out on a project.

This month, however, she wrangled another person on my team, Pearl, to join the cleanse. In the past four days, one or both of them have arrived late or left early every day because of some variant of feeling crummy. Pearl is less reliable and efficient than Helen, causing a slight backlog of tasks this week. On top of this, they are trying to convince someone on the next team over to participate in the cleanse. I worry about next year having multiple staff members feeling poorly, at the same time, and intentionally. This seems different to me than when a nasty cold hits several people in the office over the course of two weeks — this cleanse is planned and synchronized. I do not want to become the sick-leave police. But I also feel like these employees are not coming to work prepared to do their jobs, for several days in a row. Is there a reasonable way to approach this?

Green responds: I think you’ve been right to leave Helen alone about it before now — she’s a good employee who has one off week a year and still gets all her work done during that time. It makes sense to cut her some slack. But I also think you’re right to worry now that others are joining her, especially since it’s caused a work backlog and it sounds like they might expand it to still more people.

Still, though, people are allowed to do things outside of work that might impact them during the workday — whether it’s staying up too late reading, having a fight with their spouse that disrupts their sleep, or coming in with sore muscles from overdoing it at the gym. As an employer, your message shouldn’t be “don’t do activity X outside of work.” And in general, you want to assume that you’re managing humans who will have things in their lives (even self-inflicted things) that sometimes affect how they’re showing up to work. But if you’re seeing problems in someone’s work, you can flag those problems and say that you need them to get back on track. And you can cut less slack and address things more quickly with someone who already wasn’t working at a high level. In the case of Pearl, you could say, “You’ve come in late or left early several days this week and your work is backlogged. If you decide to do a cleanse again, I’d need you to do it in a way that lets you stay on top of your work.”

There’s potentially an argument for saying this without tying it to the cleanse at all—but I don’t think you have to pretend that there’s not an obvious cause-and-effect in play. You could say the same thing if it was “If you choose to run a marathon again” or “If you choose to fly to out-of-town music festivals every weekend.” In theory you could also say something to Helen like, “You’re a good employee, and so it’s been fine with me that you have a week a year where you’re not at 100 percent while you do the cleanse. But with other people joining you in it, there’s more of an impact on our workflow. We ended up having a backlog this week, and I suspect the impact would increase if additional people join in the future. I’ll of course talk with people individually about any issues it causes to their work, but I wanted to give you some context on why this has never concerned me before, but would concern me more if it starts having a bigger impact on the team.” But I actually don’t think you should say that. Helen’s work is fine, and your concerns aren’t about her. Stick with just talking with anyone whose work actually suffers.

