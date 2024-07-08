Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues–everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

A reader asks:

I recently discovered that a former employee took credit for my title and job during the brief nine-month period she reported to me temporarily while my assistant was on maternity leave. What’s mystifying is that she did it on LinkedIn. While we’re not connected, we share a good number of connections because we have the same colleagues! By doing so, it appears she was able to secure a senior position, thereby skipping having to serve in a non-senior role at all.

Understandably, I’m livid at someone taking credit for my job — especially since she was completely incompetent and showed no dedication or effort to perform well while reporting to me and spent 99 percent of her time looking for a job.

Should I contact the new employer and inform them of her lie? Most advice I’ve seen says to stay out of it — but, since she reported to me, I’m fully aware of her propensity for unethical behavior (little white lies being the norm) and if I can do something to put a stop to it, I’d be happier for it. Of course, I understand that even if I report this factual misrepresentation, the new employer could opt to do nothing, but for some reason I think I have to do it! Help — what should I do?

Green responds:

There’s a strong argument for doing nothing. This presumably doesn’t impact you, and besides, if she’s as incompetent as you think she is, she’s probably not going to last very long in her new position anyway. I suppose you could make an argument that the new employer deserves to know — but this employer apparently didn’t bother to check references or even verify her employment history, so that’s a problem of their own making.

I’m fully aware of the powerful pull of wanting to mete out justice or at least set people straight. But I don’t think your role is to be the justice dispenser here, and you’re probably going to be happier if you just push her out of your mind. She doesn’t work for you anymore, and this is only going to bother you if you decide it’s going to bother you.

But if you feel you must do something, one option short of contacting her new employer is to contact her and point out the “error.” You’re probably going to come across as a busybody if you do this, but you could say something like: “I noticed that you used the title Taco Manager on your LinkedIn profile. Since I’m actually our only Taco Manager and you were the Taco Assistant, would you correct it to ward off any confusion? You’ll probably want to do that anyway so that it doesn’t cause problems for you with employment verifications and so forth.” (See, it still sounds like a busybody.) Separately, what’s up with letting someone you describe as “totally incompetent” work for you for nine months? That might be the bigger issue to focus on.

Want to submit a question of your own? Send it to alison@askamanager.org.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.