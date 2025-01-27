Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues — everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

Here’s a roundup of answers to three questions from readers. 1. My office is overrun with corporate buzzwords Recently in my office, corporate buzzwords have picked up like crazy among my colleagues. Sometimes it feels like senior management’s entire vocabulary is only buzzwords. In a presentation last week, for example, a director said that a “new piece of work is a runway to manifest our brand value proposition.” What does that mean? Now my peers are using the same buzzwords in presentations, and they’re seeping into meetings and conversations. Another example that makes my eye twitch: Suddenly everyone is using the word “solutioning,” as in, “Thanks, Matt, for solutioning our IT request.” You know. Like a detective solutions a murder.

I’m all for language evolving, but morale is poor right now and there’s been a lot of water-cooler griping about senior leaders acting inauthentically. I think buzzwords may be contributing to this. When senior leadership’s talking a lot but not saying anything, it doesn’t make anyone feel that what we do has much real-world value. I’m sick to death of conversations that don’t mean anything and waste everyone’s time. Am I overthinking this, or is it something I should address? If so, what’s the best way to do it? Green responds:

Buzzwords and jargon are annoying, and they can indeed obscure people’s meaning and make listeners wonder why the person won’t speak plainly. But if you’ve got a cultural problem with people feeling your leadership is inauthentic, it goes way beyond buzzwords — and you’d be focusing on a symptom rather than the core issue. That’s not to say the overuse of buzzwords isn’t contributing to that perception; I’m sure it is. That said, there are undoubtedly opportunites to take it on case-by-case. There are probably times when you can say, “Why are we suddenly saying ‘solutioning’? Can we stick with ’solving,’ in the interest of sounding like normal people?” 2. Should I correct clients who call me “Mrs.”? I work in a large organization where I frequently see many of the same clients over and over again. The problem I’m running into is that people frequently refer to me as “Mrs. Smith” when I am a “Ms.” I got married a few weeks before I started this job, so no one here ever knew me when I was single, and I never changed my name anyway. When people call me Mrs. Smith, I politely correct them the first time. But it happens repeatedly with the same people.

Because of the nature of my job, it isn’t possible to allow clients to call me by my first name, and the workplace culture is such that most of us don’t use first names either. I feel like I should only have to correct someone once, but “should” doesn’t really mean anything in real life. Should I let this go? Am I making too big of a deal out of this? Green responds: It’s a question that only you can answer, because it depends on how strongly you feel.

I personally feel very strongly about using Ms. rather than Mrs. I find it bizarre when people default to Mrs. for women whom they assume are married since a) so many women don’t use it and b) women who don’t use it generally have a reason — that reason being that they don’t care to be addressed by their marital status, just as men aren’t. But I also wouldn’t make a big deal about it with clients who seemed internally wired to use Mrs. I would make a big deal about it with family members or other people close to me, and with companies that don’t offer Ms. as an option. But clients? Eh. I’d correct them once, and let it go if it happened after that. But that’s me, and you might feel differently! If you do, you can keep correcting people each time — “Oh, it’s Ms. Smith, not Mrs.!” But it’s your call about whether it’s a battle you want to fight in this particular context. There also might be a question about whether continually correcting someone has a negative impact on the dynamic you want to have with them — but that might be counterbalanced by the merit in fighting the good fight on entrenched sexism and in favor of allowing women the same ability that men have always had, which is to be identified without their marital status being a defining characteristic. 3. Can I talk to multiple acquaintances about the same job at my old employer? Is there etiquette around what to do when you know multiple people applying for the same position? Recently, a few contacts in my network have applied to the same job opening at my old organization and reached out to me for insight. I’m happy to help as much as I can — I loved my time there and these people are great candidates. But should I ever let someone know that I also talked to others?

My field is small, so almost all of these candidates know one another and it’s very likely that in general conversation two applicants might realize they both applied to the same position and both talked to me. Is this weird? If it matters, these people are of varying levels of closeness to me, from friends to more distant acquaintances whom I’ve just met briefly. Green responds: It’s not strange to talk to multiple people who want to learn more about the organization, and you’re not obligated to disclose that you’ve also talked to others. You’re not doing anything they could reasonably expect to be exclusive to them; you’re just offering insight about the org and the job, not promising to campaign for them to be hired or to promote them as the One True Data Analyst.

That said, if you get the sense that someone thinks you’re going to help them get the job, it’s kind to say something like, “In the interest of transparency, I want to tell you that I’ve had a handful of other people contact me with similar questions and I’m offering everyone the same information.” Want to submit a question of your own? Send it to alison@askamanager.org.

