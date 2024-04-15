Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues–everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

1. My team keeps working overtime even though I told them to stop I oversee a team of employees who used to be my peers. I understand this can be a hard transition, but it’s been over a year and the staff are still having a hard time with this. That is not the question but I feel it’s relevant. The bigger issue is the overtime. We strongly discourage overtime for budget reasons, and any overtime has to be approved before it is taken. However, if it’s worked anyway, legally it has to be paid and a few employees are taking advantage of this and not getting their overtime approved in advance, even though we’ve had the discussion several times. How do I get them to follow this policy?

It’s a big deal that you’ve told them to stop doing this and they’re doing it anyway. Really, that initial conversation should be all it takes — so since it’s still happening, you need to take it very seriously and attach real consequences to it. The first consequence should be that if someone works unauthorized overtime, you require them to work fewer hours the rest of the week to cancel out the overtime, even if it means sending them home. That might be enough to show you’re serious (or at least that there’s no point in what they’re trying because they won’t get paid more for it). But if it keeps happening, you need to escalate the consequences — to the point of being willing to fire people who knowingly flout this rule. If that sounds extreme, it’s not. Deliberately doing unauthorized overtime after being told not to is the same as saying “I am going to take money from the organization that you haven’t authorized” — and if it keeps happening after an initial warning, it’s serious enough to replace people over.

It sounds like you think this is happening because your team doesn’t take you seriously as their boss. If so, you need to resolve that quickly too. You can’t have people on your team who disregard you whenever they feel like it or you’ll have a toxic mess.

(One caveat: Before you do any of this, make sure people aren’t working the overtime because they’re being pressured to do more work than they realistically can achieve in a 40-hour week. If that’s what’s behind this, step one is to tackle that at the root.) 2. How should I tell job applicants about our office’s drinking culture?

My company culture can be lighthearted and fun, and alcohol is sometimes part of the workday. I don’t mean to say that anyone is pressured to drink, or that we drink often! But alcohol is a regular part of any special occasion, there’s beer in the fridge for after work, and there were several bottles of wine as gifts in a recent gift swap.

I think this aspect of the culture is something I should tell applicants about, but I’m not sure how or when to bring it up. On the one hand, this could be a difficult work environment for anyone who’s in recovery from alcoholism, so I want to give enough information to let anyone in recovery self-select out if that’s what they need to do. On the other hand, I would rather not hire someone who thinks drinking at work is a great perk, so I don’t want to put too much emphasis on it. Do you have any suggestions for what to tell applicants and at what point in the hiring process? We’re also a dog-friendly office and I have similar concerns there, but I can probably use a similar approach to warn applicants about that.

What you described doesn’t sound especially unusual! If it’s really mostly champagne on special occasions and some wine in the gift exchange, I don’t know that you need to specifically flag it, and I’d worry about making it sound like more of a thing than it is. But if it is indeed a big part of the culture, then at whatever point in the interview you’re talking about the work environment, you could say it this way: “Like most companies, there are some aspects of our culture that some people enjoy but won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, so I like to tell people about them up front. One is that we’re dog-friendly, meaning (fill in with specifics about what that means at your company). Another is that we’ve got beer in the fridge that some people will drink after work, you’ll often see alcohol on special occasions, and (insert another example of the culture here).” If accurate, I’d also add, “To be clear, I’ve never seen anyone be irresponsible about it and that wouldn’t fly here, but I know it’s not for everyone so I want to be up front about it.”

3. I’m resigning — how do I tell employees who are on leave?

I’m leaving for a new job and I’m so excited. However, one of my direct reports is on maternity leave and another is out on medical leave. How do I go about telling them? I have a rule that I don’t reach out to folks while they’re on leave or vacation because it can almost always wait. They’ll both be back before my last day, but I want to be the one to tell them, rather than their hearing it through the grapevine. How do I navigate this? Green responds:

You’re right to tell them yourself, especially since it will give them a chance to ask questions about anything they’re wondering about related to the transition.

If you have personal email addresses for each, you could email them each at home and say, “I’m so sorry to bother you when you’re on leave! I’m writing with some personal news — I’ve accepted another position and will be leaving the company at the end of April. If you want to ask any questions about the plan for the transition, you can of course give me a call whenever’s convenient for you. Otherwise we’ll talk when you’re back, but I wanted you to hear it from me first.” Want to submit a question of your own? Send it to alison@askamanager.org.

