Should Anything in a Performance Evaluation Ever Be a Surprise?

Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues – everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

When the topic of performance evaluations comes up, you’ll typically hear people say, “Nothing in a performance evaluation should ever be a surprise.” That’s right in theory, but it’s not always that simple. It’s absolutely true that managers should be giving employees feedback throughout the year and shouldn’t blindside them with criticism in an annual review that they haven’t heard before. As a rule, managers should strive throughout the year to ensure that nothing in an evaluation will be surprising.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

But it’s also true that sometimes this just doesn’t happen. Evaluations are a time when managers step back and think more deeply about how someone is doing than they might have done during the rush of day-to-day work over the span of a year. They might see patterns that they didn’t realize were patterns until they do this reflection, or they might simply spot something that hadn’t struck them earlier — even if it should have. To be clear, that’s not ideal. Managers should be doing this type of thinking throughout the year. But when you’re busy and managing multiple people, sometimes this is the nature of stepping back and doing the deeper thinking evaluations require. It’s also the case that sometimes managers are bad at giving feedback — and haven’t been giving it as frequently or as directly as they should. And then evaluations come around and they realize they can’t realistically evaluate the person without raising an issue that didn’t get addressed earlier. The solution there is not, “Oh, well, I can’t mention it in the review because it wouldn’t be fair.” A review needs to be accurate and it needs to be comprehensive.

Reviews also need to be fair, of course. But the way to be fair isn’t to say, “Nothing can ever come up in a review that wasn’t brought up earlier.” Instead, you need to acknowledge that you erred in not bringing it up earlier. And you need to resolve — both for the employee and for yourself — to give more timely feedback from now on, and then really do that. Use language like, “I realize I haven’t brought this up before, and I should have. It didn’t strike me until I was looking over the whole year, but I will make sure in the future that I’m spotting and raising this kind of thing earlier.” If you ever find yourself in this position, that’s a sign there’s something in your management you need to fix, and you need to take that seriously. So it’s true that nothing in a performance evaluation should be a surprise. But it’s also true that not everyone manages perfectly every time, and it will make imperfect managers even worse if they gloss over problems when formally evaluating people.

Want to submit a question of your own? Send it to alison@askamanager.org.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.