Should I Address Feedback From an Anonymous Survey?

Here’s a roundup of answers to four questions from readers. 1. Should I address the feedback from an anonymous survey?

My company did an employee survey. It really was anonymous (no names and anything that could be de-anonymizing was scrubbed from the results I can see), but my department is small enough that I have a good idea about who gave each rating, including who gave a tiny bit of negative feedback about me. I absolutely don’t want to be that manager who is like “Who did it?! You’re wrong!” but I did want to talk to that person as they were neutral on how much they felt they could disagree with me. It wasn’t even negative, just not the higher scores everyone else gave.

I’m not really sure I see any way to say “I disagree that you can’t disagree with me, because I fully understand how ridiculous that is. But I’ve always had pretty open, feedback-filled relationships with the members of my team and I just want to make sure everyone knows they really can bring things up to me and I’m always going to listen and consider. I won’t always agree, but we’ll always discuss it. Is there a way I could bring this up? Or should I just let it go?

Green responds:

You’re overreacting to a neutral score. Neutral is neutral; it doesn’t mean this person gave you negative feedback or feels they can’t disagree with you. It would be a huge overreaction to try to address it with them. What you can do, though, is take it as background information. This person apparently isn’t as strongly positive on you in this area as others on your team are, and so you can think about what might be behind that (which could be something you’ve done, or something they could have misinterpreted, or just their personality — for some people a neutral rating means “all is fine”). You can make a special effort to ensure they know dissent is welcome and (even more important) to respond well when they offer it. (Just do it naturally — you don’t want it to come across as an obvious response to the survey, like “Jane, I know you need special handling.”)

But step back and see that you are making a very big deal about one piece of not particularly bad feedback on an anonymous survey. Not everyone on any manager’s team feels strongly positive about them in all areas. (If their surveys show that, they’re probably not getting totally honest feedback.) The risk of overreacting is that it will signal to people that you are very sensitive to perceived criticism, and next year’s scores will be less honest. 2. I don’t want co-workers to call my personal cell

I manage a small team in a global organization. All of my direct reports are in the same physical location. I have given my cell phone number to my team. A couple of other work friends have my number for social reasons.

For whatever reason, people have seen fit to give out my cell number to others without my permission, and now several people in other time zones who don’t respect working hours have my personal information. Some are using it as a general contact for me, either because they prefer to text or because they can’t get me at my desk since I’m frequently in meetings. Some are using it after hours if they send an email after I’ve left for the day and they just want an answer before they leave. Do you have any advice on how to deal with this, especially during my off hours? Usually, I try to ignore it, but I almost always have my phone on me so this becomes difficult at times, especially when I get texts. I also need to know how to address it with those who share my personal information. I’ve told off a couple of people at my level or below for giving out the number, but I’m not really sure what to do about others.

Green responds:

Try this: “Would you mind removing this number as a contact for me? This is my personal cell and I try not to use it for work.” You could add, “It’s really easy for me to miss messages sent here. Please email me or call my work extension instead, where I will definitely see it.” If someone uses your cell for something non-urgent after you’ve said that, feel free to ignore it (unless doing so would truly cause a problem); you’ve given them fair warning that you may not see it. Or for texts after work hours: “I’ve left for the day, but if you email this to me, I’ll see it in the morning and handle it then. Also, would you remove this as a contact for me, since this isn’t my work number? Thank you!”

But don’t tell people off for giving out the number! It’s really common for people to share their cell number with colleagues — because many people do use it as a communication method at work — and the people you gave it to probably didn’t realize it wasn’t to be shared. By all means, let them know you don’t want them to, but don’t lay into them for it! 3. Non-reciprocal networkers

How do you recommend dealing with non-reciprocal networkers? In a previous job, a colleague with a similar background moved to a great startup during my maternity leave. When I returned, I wrote her a message on LinkedIn wishing her well and saying it’d be great to keep in touch given our similar paths. She never responded.

Recently I moved to a great startup and she reached out over LinkedIn to say there are some jobs she’s interested in and she wants to meet for breakfast to talk about the company — and presumably get a referral from me. I want to ignore it but I realize that is petty. More likely, I’ll respond, get breakfast, and begrudgingly refer her because she has a good track record and unless someone was truly terrible, job referrals tend to be a win-win for everyone involved. But in this scenario I feel like I’m being used. What to do that toes the line between being a good corporate citizen and not being a pushover? Green responds:

You’re not obligated to respond or help if you don’t want to! But I’m not sure she was non-reciprocal here because you hadn’t really asked her for anything earlier. When you messaged her to say it would be great to keep in touch, she didn’t ignore a request from you. She may have thought, “Yes, it would be great to keep in touch” and figures she’s doing that now by contacting you. Of course, it would have been better for her to respond at the time — but I’d be more concerned if you’d asked her a direct question or for a favor earlier, she had ignored you, and then she asked for help now. In that case, she’d come across as much more cynical and rude. 4. Start date and losing a bonus at my current job

I just received a job offer and they’re hoping that I’ll start a few weeks before my current firm hands out bonuses. I was hoping that their proposed start date would fall later, so I could earn my bonus at my current job and give my notice a few days to a week later (not the best, I know, but I worked for that bonus).

I’m wondering if this is something I could mention as part of my salary counteroffer? That way, I would be much more willing to accept the earlier start date. Green responds:

Yes, although I’d start by asking if you can adjust the start date, which might be their preference. Try this: “Ideally I’d like to stay in my current role through August in order to receive my bonus, which I expect to be $X. Would it be possible to set X as the start date instead? Or alternately, would you be able to increase the offer by $X so there’s no financial loss for me by starting with you earlier?”

