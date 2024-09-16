Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues–everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

Here’s a roundup of answers to three questions from readers. 1. Should I promote an employee who doesn’t get along with co-workers?

I am a general manager of two quick-service restaurant locations. Running two locations has left me stretched very thin. Last September, I lost my assistant general manager, who helped me with all the day-to-day to make sure things ran smoothly at both stores.

Now enter my employee Abby. Abby is a shift supervisor at one location and the most senior employee besides me. Abby is an extremely dedicated and reliable worker. She is efficient at her job, but she lacks formal manager experience. She is also immature and instigates drama. Almost any and all drama, whether between other workers or our customers, usually has her at the center of it. She has bullied people in the past and would talk unprofessionally about co-workers. I have sat down with her several times and coached her on how to talk with her teammates and have seen slow improvement. I believe the team I have now does respect her, and much of the drama has subsided. However, I am now in the market to hire for the assistant general manager position, which she has been clear she wants and believes she deserves. If I hire someone new, it would devastate her and she would regress to her formal unprofessional self and potentially quit. But I hesitate to offer her the promotion because of her past transgressions. Her feelings surrounding this have caused me to leave a position I desperately need filled empty for several months. Do I offer her the promotion and risk her going on a power trip and reverting back to her bullying ways? Or do I simply hire someone new who is qualified and let the cards fall where they will? Green responds:

“She really wants the job” isn’t a qualification for a manager role. And you can’t hire someone to manage others who has a track record of bullying, stirring up drama, and talking unprofessionally about her coworkers — not unless years have passed since the last signs of that behavior (and even then I’d be concerned about the message it sends anyone who was around for that behavior). Your fear that she’d revert back to that behavior if she doesn’t get the job is a sign that she’s not right for it — you can’t put someone in that role if you’ll have to worry they’ll behave badly when things don’t go their way.

Fill the role with someone more qualified, and be willing to lose Abby over it. 2. Can employers reject candidates because clients might be biased against them?

Due to the presidential campaign, I’ve been having some debates about the “electability” issue, and whether that kind of reasoning would be permissible under a normal hiring situation. For instance, if a hiring manager were to systematically pass over qualified female candidates, not because he thought they were unable to do the job, but because he believed that the firm’s clients and partners “weren’t ready” for a woman in that position, would the hiring manager be violating employment law? To me it seems like blatant discrimination regardless of the reasoning, but others have argued that “ability to make clients feel comfortable” might be a central part of the job, which, if the client is biased against a certain group, would make it impossible to hire a member of that group. This seems … really gross. But is it illegal? Green responds:

In an employment context (not an election context), it’s illegal. The law is very clear that an employer cannot decide not to hire women/people of color/atheists/etc. because they think their clients prefer to work with men/White people/Christians/etc.

The only exceptions to laws against race and gender discrimination in hiring are for what are called “bona fide occupational qualifications,” which are very narrowly defined (for example, churches requiring clergy to be a particular denomination, or a movie only considering people of a particular gender for an acting role) and are not permitted to take into account clients’ perceived (or openly stated) preferences. 3. Explaining to contacts why I’m job searching again after six months

After a long search, I took a job that seemed like a good fit for my background. I knew that the company was having some issues (struggling to win contracts, low morale, etc.) but I needed the job so I took it. Now six months later, they have informed me that while I am great at a high level (think supervising and creating the overall strategy), they need someone who can do that and execute the work at a more detailed level. So I’m not what they need right now and I find myself again job hunting. How do I tell contacts who I just approached six months ago to say I finally had a job that I am now looking again? How do I explain being at the job for only six months? I’m embarrassed to say, “Guess what? I’m looking for a job again even though I just told you six months ago that I found a job.” Green responds:

This happens, and there’s no shame in it! You can frame it as, “I had come on board to do X, but it turned out they really needed someone to do Y. So I’m back on the market and looking for something more in line with my background.”



