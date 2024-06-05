Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues–everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor.

Here’s a roundup of answers to four questions from readers. 1. What’s the etiquette for reply-all email disasters?

Can we get a definitive ruling on the etiquette when someone accidentally emails an incorrect email list in a large office? Today I went to lunch for 40 minutes and came back to 239 emails — someone emailed the wrong distribution list for a request (there were over 1,000 people on this list). It always starts with few people emailing back and replying to all that it’s the wrong list, but then more people pile on. Soon we are in a “reply all” hell of emails saying “please remove me from this list” or “I received this in error.” Then it inevitably descends into “please stop replying all” and “why are people replying to all?”

Today it got so bad that my Outlook crashed. I have now received 430 emails less than 70 minutes. It’s descending into madness! Shouldn’t we all just delete after we see the first couple emails alerting the person to what happened? Why are people piling on? Green responds:

The definitive ruling you’ve requested is: STOP REPLYING TO THE LIST.

But it won’t work. It’s a fascinating riddle of human behavior that otherwise computer-savvy adults who know how this works still cannot resist the impulse to reply-all to these threads. It’s like people who lean on their horn in traffic — they know it’s not going to make things move any faster, but they have an overwhelming desire to express their aggravation and so they do. The “please remove me” and the “stop replying!” emails are the horns in the traffic jam.

To be fair, there are also people who truly don’t get how this works — who don’t realize they’re replying to the whole list, or who haven’t yet read the other 238 emails and thus don’t realize they’re not helpfully pointing out something that hasn’t already been spotted.

But most people are doing the equivalent of leaning on their horns in frustration. The best thing to do when you’re in the middle of this kind of reply-all madness is to sit back and be entertained. You are witnessing a large-scale demonstration of humans being weird, and not all of those are funny, but this one is, and when you can laugh, you should. 2. A colleague causes confusion with voice-to-text

I’m a scientist running a large project with a co-lead who is at another organization. My co-lead often replies to emails using voice-to-text on his phone, and he does not read the email he just dictated before sending it. Voice-to-text on whatever phone he has is not even close to perfect, and while sometimes I can determine what he meant to say, other times it’s a mystery or there are sentences that say the opposite of what he intended. Or they contain totally off-topic words. I mentioned this to him in a joking way and he told me he uses voice-to-text to answer emails while driving and “doesn’t want to take his eyes off the road to read the response.” When it’s just emails between the two of us, I can reply back and ask for clarification, which makes communication slower, but I can deal with it. The larger problem is when he does this with group emails, especially when his sentences say the opposite of what he intends, including about decisions he is being asked to make.

I’ve told him that if he doesn’t have time to write these emails when he is not driving, I can take some of those responsibilities, since these emails have caused large amounts of confusion, and almost a lot of money one time. But he said it “wasn’t a big deal” and “folks make typos.” This is well beyond typos and I’m not sure what else to do, as we’re collaborators who work for different organizations, so it’s not like I have any authority over him, but I need and want this project to go well.

Green responds: Ask one more time, and this time be very direct that it’s causing problems and wasting time and explicitly say that you’re asking him to stop. For example: “We’ve talked about this before but at this point I want to formally ask you to stop using voice-to-text for our emails if you won’t be able to read them over before sending. The mistakes are causing too much confusion — sometimes your emails say the opposite of what you intended, and it’s causing people to spend a lot of time confused and seeking clarification. As you know, once it almost cost us $X. Can you please stop doing emails that way so we don’t run into that confusion?”

If he insists on continuing after that, there’s not much else you can do to stop him. But you should at least stop doing the work of clearing things up on his behalf. Instead, when he sends a confusing email, reply back with, “It’s not clear what you mean here — I think voice-to-text has struck again. Can you send a corrected version when you’re back at your desk?” 3. Can I forward a candidate to my old employer?

I’m heavily involved in hiring and am on most interview panels, give input to the hiring manager, and can veto bad candidates. We recently interviewed an entry-level candidate who I thought was perfect. The rest of the panel passed on him, though, because he was missing one very narrow area of technical skills. I know these are skills my previous employer is happy to teach on the job for new college graduates, and I am about 85 percent confident that my old team would have extended him an offer. Would it be weird for me to introduce the candidate to my old team? If so, do you have a script I can use?

Green responds: It’s not weird at all, but check with them each separately first. Check with the candidate because you don’t want to out someone’s job search without their permission. (You never know, maybe he’ll say your old manager is married to his current boss, who doesn’t know he’s searching — it’s unlikely, but still considerate to check first — or maybe he has an ethical objection to that company, or who knows what.)

Checking with your old team is slightly less necessary (people forward resumes of people they think are promising all the time), but it’s good manners and it’ll give you a chance to explain what you thought was great about the candidate. You’d say something like, “I recently interviewed Cecil Jones, who wasn’t quite right for us but I thought might be exactly the profile you’re often looking for. (Insert info about why.) Would it be okay for me to connect him with you?” 4. Can I ask someone to stop tagging me on LinkedIn?

Almost a year ago, I interviewed someone for a position but ultimately decided to hire someone else. I let this person know, kindly, and figured that would be that. However, she’s been tagging me and others in these weird public LinkedIn posts about her skillset and experiences ever since. Is there an acceptable way of asking her to stop including me?

Green responds: LinkedIn does let you turn off the feature that lets people tag you. But you can also just ask her to stop. I’d say it this way: “Jane, I enjoyed meeting you last year, but could I ask you to stop tagging me in your posts on LinkedIn? I get a notification every time, and it’s a lot in my already crowded in-box. Thanks for understanding.”

