Google’s Eric Schmidt Offers $1 Million to Tech Problem Solvers
“I think I should put my money where my mouth is,” says The New Digital Age author.
BY ALYSON SHONTELL, BUSINESS INSIDER
JAN 7, 2025
Google’s Eric Schmidt will be donating $1 million to help solve world problems through technology.
Schmidt announced the news Monday morning on CBS while promoting his book, The New Digital Age. Jared Cohen, Google’s ideas director, is the book’s co-author.
“I think I should put my money where my mouth is,” Schmidt told CBS.
The $1 milion will be awarded on March 10.
“We identified a whole bunch of companies all over the world trying to solve oppressive censorship, empower individuals, and make these phones more useful.”
