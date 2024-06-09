The Heavy Toll of the Youth Mental Health Crisis on Businesses

In the past decade, rates of youth depression almost doubled, with nearly one out of every three teenagers in the U.S. reporting poor mental health. Suicide ranks as the second-leading cause of death among 15 to 24-year-olds in the United States. These statistics paint a stark reality, with almost one-third of working parents feeling overwhelmed by their child’s mental health needs. Mental health has now become the top concern for parents, surpassing worries about substance use, teen pregnancy, and getting in trouble with the police.

However, the challenge extends beyond individual households. Despite the growing need for support, there is an extreme shortage of providers, and out of more than 100,000 U.S. clinical psychologists, only 4,000 are child and adolescent clinicians. Some 70 percent of U.S. counties lack even a single pediatric psychiatrist. This shortage, coupled with barriers like long waitlists, out-of-pocket expenses, and social stigmas, leaves many parents feeling hopeless and unable to access the care their children need. The knock-on effect: many parents are left to figure it out on their own, some going without care and some turning to the ER. Emergency departments are inundated with visits related to youth mental health issues, doubling in the last decade, driving up healthcare costs. Concerningly, half of children in the U.S. who have a mental health disorder do not receive the treatment they need. The strain on families inevitably spills over into the workplace. Mental health is tied to business health.

It’s not just the healthcare industry that’s feeling the effects of the ongoing youth mental health crisis. Studies show that over half of working parents miss work at least once a month and/or have their workdays interrupted due to their child’s mental health needs. This absenteeism and productivity loss due to caregiving commitments is costing businesses up to $44 billion each year. Over 70 percent of parents report that their child’s mental well-being has exacerbated their own work stresses. It’s unavoidable–the stress and pressure that families are under aren’t just leaking into the workplace, it’s crashing through the office doors.

And it’s not surprising when families are feeling completely unsupported by our broken healthcare system. As a parent, I can completely relate. If my son were ever facing a mental health crisis, I would do whatever I needed to do, whether that’s heading straight to the ER or staying home to work out the next steps. Getting to the office, completing that work project, or the fact that I am unintentionally driving up health care costs for my employer would be very low down, if at all, in my thought process. Employers have often been led to believe that providing good mental health insurance to their workforce is enough. But when an employee can’t find a provider who will accept their insurance, it becomes a problem. And this isn’t an unusual problem–less than half (42 percent) of psychiatrists and only 19 percent of mid-level practitioners like counselors or social workers participate in insurance networks. We know that untreated mental health issues translate to a threefold increase in medical spending, with costs spiraling further when care is neglected. From an employer perspective, just by providing the insurance you’ve been advised to provide, you are, in some cases, driving up health care costs. The crunch is still to come, with employer healthcare expenses poised to leap from 5.4 percent to 8.5 percent in 2024.

Actionable steps for employers: First of all, let’s acknowledge the complexity of the situation. Employers face the delicate balance of supporting their employees who are struggling to support their own children while also balancing the needs of the company and maintaining business success. In reality, addressing mental health leads to business success. And we’re seeing employers lean into this, with 91 percent expected to invest more in employee mental health than they did in 2023.

I believe that recognizing the pressures that exist for working parents right now is a good starting point. It’s important to look at what support is already in place and drive engagement and utilization there, whether that is an Employee Assistance Program, mental health insurance, or specific programs or policies. Nearly 60 percent of employees aren’t sure whether their workplaces offer accessible mental health support services in their workplace. In addition, only about one in five parents speak to their managers or HR departments about their child’s mental health struggles. Managers can be encouraged to check in often to create a more transparent and stigma-free environment, making it possible for employees to voice their concerns and open up the dialogue around additional support or flexibility if needed. Creating this open culture where mental health is prioritized and encouraged is important. Setting the tone that it’s okay for parents to schedule therapy appointments during the day while they have childcare or fit in a walk with their kids outside before the end of the day will ultimately benefit the business. If parents are given the tools and opportunity to proactively build resilience and take care of themselves and their families earlier and before it becomes a crisis, then we will almost certainly see a more engaged, present, and productive workforce.

It’s clearer than ever that youth and their families are in crisis, and if employers can step up to support parents right now, they will unlock a whole host of benefits for not only their workforce but their business. Workplace mental health is no longer a moral imperative but a strategic necessity for both our people and our businesses to thrive.

