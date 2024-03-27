10 Audiobooks That Bring Out Your Fearless Inner Leader

One thing all leaders have in common: They’re short on time. Take a page from some of the best–and maximize every minute–by listening to these inspiring women during commutes, chores, workouts and other on-the-go moments.

I consume audio content every chance I get–it’s a great way to keep learning while commuting, working out, or doing hands-on tasks like housework. This year, one of my resolutions is: always be learning. And so I listen to podcasts, save social posts with interesting book recommendations whenever I come across them, and always have at least a few books fully downloaded and ready to go.

So far I’ve listened to about a book every two weeks this year, and my focus has been on leadership. That’s because our team at Masthead, the content marketing organization I co-founded, expanded quite a bit in 2023, and I want to make sure I’m effectively hearing my team and guiding their growth.

If you feel like you don’t have the time to sit down and read–I get it, really–audiobooks are a great way to learn on the go. Here are some audiobooks I’ve listened to recently, and a few I have queued up. 1. Dare to Lead

I just finished listening to Brene Brown’s New York Times best-seller Dare to Lead (Random House Audio, 2018). Already a well-established and revered voice in leadership, research professor Brené Brown brings all that she has learned throughout her career–and through speaking with other management experts–to the forefront in this award-winning book. Brown, who narrates the book herself, has a down-to-earth, relatable way of exploring challenging leadership topics and situations. Not only is it available as an audiobook, it’s also brought to life through conversation in podcast form. 2. Lead From the Outside

You likely already know her name: Stacey Abrams is one of the most eminent Black female politicians in the U.S. In her New York Times best-seller, Lead From the Outside (Macmillan Audio, 2018), Abrams speaks to the underrepresented and underserved voices in the leadership world: Women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community. This one is a must-read (or hear) for business owners. 3. Good Power: Leading Positive Change in Our Lives, Work, and World

Former chairman and first female CEO of IBM Ginni Rometty focuses on pure positivity to drive home her lessons on leadership in Good Power: Leading Positive Change in Our Lives, Work, and World (Ascent Audio, 2023). Described by Rometty as a “memoir with purpose,” the book explains her five key principles for effective management, which she formulated based on good and bad encounters she experienced during her early career. 4. Where You Are Is Not Who You Are

Written and narrated by Ursula Burns, the first Black female CEO of a Fortune 500 company, Where You Are Is Not Who You Are (HarperCollins, 2021) is part memoir, part critique of the business world, and it is essential. With a unique insider peak into the C-suite in corporate America, multibillion-dollar acquisitions and all, Burns discusses the challenges she has faced and how she overcame them, which just might provide the catalyst you need to strive for the next level in your career. 5. Move Fast and Fix Things: The Trusted Leader’s Guide to Solving Hard Problems

Speedy decision-making is not often considered a sound business practice. However, in Move Fast and Fix Things: The Trusted Leader’s Guide to Solving Hard Problems (Recorded Books, 2023), Frances Frei and Anne Morriss suggest that fear of moving fast may be holding business leaders back. Their one-week plan is a road map for solving tough problems, and–spoiler alert–it involves empowering your team to get things done smartly and strategically. 6. Build the Damn Thing

At this stage of your business or career, you may need some tough love. Build the Damn Thing (Portfolio, 2022) by Kathryn Finney could be what you’re looking for. Finney, an investor and startup champion, tells it like it is in this guide that teaches you how to build and lead a business from the ground up. If you need a boost, listen up. 7. Women and Leadership: Real Lives, Real Lessons

Women make up fewer than 10 percent of leaders globally. Women and Leadership: Real Lives, Real Lessons (The MIT Press, 2021) offers 10 key lessons to help change that. Written by two political leaders, Australian Julia Gillard and Nigerian-American Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who were tired of the unequal path to power between genders, the pages are filled with conversations with powerful icons like Hillary Clinton and Michelle Bachelet, the former president of Chile, who provide their unique viewpoints on what it means to be both a woman and a leader. 8. Unstoppable Grit

Fresh off the press is Unstoppable Grit (Innovative Leadership Publishing, 2024), the story of former Fortune 500 senior-sales-manager-turned-leadership expert Danielle Cobo. Unlock the power to break through the roadblocks that are holding you back in your business and push through to find, well, the unstoppable grit within you. This one’s also available in podcast format. 9. Leadership for the New Female Manager

Whether for you as a new business owner or a recommendation to a leading member of your team, Karina G. Sanchez’s Leadership for the New Female Manager (Virago Publishing, 2022) is for anyone who needs a vote of confidence in their newfound managerial role. Sanchez lays out 21 strategies to help you overcome imposter syndrome and stand tall in the role you were meant for. 10. Unapologetically Ambitious

Shellye Archambeau is a wife, mom, and Black woman in a predominantly white male industry. Archambeau navigated Silicon Valley and the C-suite with aplomb. Unapologetically Ambitious (Grand Central Publishing, 2022) recounts how she balanced family, career, and company through the ups and downs of life. Archameau makes clear that ambition alone isn’t the secret sauce for success–it’s the tools you pair with your drive that will truly help you advance your business.

