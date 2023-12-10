4 Ways to Get AI Savvy in 2024

Need to get up to speed–quickly–on using AI to market your brand? Tap into these top sources of info.

Just a year ago, AI wasn’t really even on the radar for marketers or business owners. Today, the landscape of artificial intelligence is changing at a truly breakneck pace.

Considering the firehose of information we’re all encountering and the number of AI solutions launching daily, it’s no wonder many of us are feeling a little (or a lot!) bewildered by it all.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Though 97 percent of business owners believe that ChatGPT and other AI tools will help their company (the market size of AI is projected to reach $407 billion by 2027), many are struggling to figure out precisely what they need to know–and which tools to try first. At the start of 2023, I was definitely in that camp. I loved the idea of using AI to improve practices at our content marketing agency, but I wasn’t quite sure where to get accurate, unbiased information that could actually help us–and our clients. That’s all changed now that my team and I have done the research and found several high-quality resources that we trust.

These options have enabled us to embrace AI in a whole new way–and could do the same for you. Marketing AI Institute Newsletter

As you probably already know, newsletters are a great way to ease yourself into any new industry landscape. This free weekly send from the Marketing AI Institute is dedicated to the intersection of both industries. With expert input, real use cases, interviews with industry leaders, and case studies of brands that are already trying out different AI tools, this publication gives you tips you can use in your day-to-day operations. Tune into Marketing AI Institute’s podcast for additional insights. AI-Curious With Jeff Wilser Podcast

Speaking of podcasts, if you’re a more audio-driven learner, what better way to stay up to date with all things AI than a weekly show to add to your listening repertoire? Host Jeff Wilser goes beyond just marketing, giving you a more holistic understanding of AI–such as the moral implications of using it–and his conversations might even spark novel ideas for how you can best use AI in your business. “How Content Marketers Are (Actually) Using AI” Webinar from the Women in Content Marketing Awards

Remember how I said my team has embraced AI? We recently dove in headfirst and hosted a webinar on the topic. We spoke to leading content marketers about how they are harnessing the power of AI to create compelling, targeted, and data-driven content. Our experts gave real examples and tips on how you can begin creating AI-supported content for your brand. Check out the recording of the webinar. And sign up for our newsletter so you can be sure to tune in to the next one, as we’ll continue to provide programming around this ever-evolving tool. Coursera and Ed X Courses

If you want to become a veritable AI expert, tons of courses are already available that can help you get there. Check out Coursera, which offers free and paid long- and short-term courses for learners of all levels on subjects like AI for Marketing or AI for Business. Ed X is another great resource for learn-at-your-own-pace options from some of the top schools in the United States.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.