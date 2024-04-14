9 Ways to Use AI to Become a Stronger Writer

It can’t develop a masterpiece for you–but it can help you tap into your own creative brilliance a whole lot faster.

As a journalist who runs a content marketing agency, I was intrigued (and, yes, somewhat apprehensive) when I first heard that new AI tools were fueling the content creation process. I had no idea what AI would mean for our core business services–or how it would help us develop our marketing materials.

Once I saw how businesses of every kind were starting to use AI, I realized we needed to start testing out different AI tools and experience firsthand how they could support our content development process.

After trying several options, I quickly realized that AI still isn’t capable of writing meaningful content (like the 100 percent human-crafted piece you’re reading now), but it can speed up your creation process in the following ways. 1. Compiling Interview Questions

When you’re preparing questions to ask a source, AI can help you think of additional angles you may not have thought of. For example, you might feed it the following prompt: “You’re a journalist interviewing a data scientist about the future of AI. The audience for your article is small business owners. What are the five most meaningful questions this audience would want to know the answers to?” The more specific you can get with your prompt, the more helpful the answer will be. 2. Researching Topics

Maybe you’re not an expert on the topic you’re writing about, or you just need a quick refresher. Since there’s a ton of information out there–some of it less trustworthy than others–it can be difficult to know where to start. Luckily, AI can help save you time by narrowing down reputable organizations in the space that you’re researching. Construct a prompt like: “What are the top 10 organizations and peer-reviewed scientific journals you would consult when writing a piece on diabetes?” Don’t rely on AI to pull the info for you, however. It’s still on shaky research ground (AI’s been known to hallucinate facts), so it’s important to find the right sources and pull the information you need yourself.

3. Generating Ideas Losing steam on that initial spark of an idea? Ask the machine to help you brainstorm. While the responses you receive may not be exactly what you’re looking for, they can help get your creative juices flowing. Consider a prompt like “You are writing about the intersection of influencers and brand marketing. What are some angles you could take for an article of 1,000 words?”

4. Finding a New Word Choice If you’re struggling to think of just the right word, ask Chat GPT to act as a thesaurus. Feed it exactly what you’re trying to say and ask it to give a suggested list of word matches. This could look like: “Provide synonyms for the term ‘optimize’ in relation to SEO practices.”

5. Providing a Different Perspective Tired of looking at your own writing? Sometimes we can be our own worst editors. I often ask AI to review what I’ve written to see if there’s anything I’m leaving out that would be important to a certain type of audience. Similar to the above, if you tell AI the audience you’re trying to reach, they can look for ways to help your writing resonate stronger with that group. When writing for a Gen Z audience, ChatGPT pointed out to me that a pop culture reference or two could help soften the writing. I thought it was a good point, so I added a Taylor Swift reference.

6. Summarizing Long Texts While the free version of ChatGPT has a character limit (around 500 words), you can enter a long piece of text in multiple parts and ask the AI to summarize the most important parts for you. I do this a lot with my own writing when I need a short summary–it’s a quick way to analyze what’s important to highlight.

Working parent tip: I also use this feature for summarizing the extremely long emails that come from my kids’ schools–and then I ask ChatGPT to give me only the need-to-know info for their grade level. Once ChatGPT has the original text, you can ask it specific questions or request more info “What do I have to send for the field trip?” 7. Repurposing Content

Want to turn that blog post into a social post, an email, a snippet for a podcast? Use AI. While I always end up tweaking whatever copy I get from ChatGPT so that it’s in my own voice and more true to my work, it’s a great starting point–especially when it comes to short social post ideas. Warning: AI loves emojis when creating social copy, so I recommend dialing those back before actually posting. 8. Localizing Content

Perhaps your writing will be read in another region of the world, with a slightly different version of English. You can ask AI to review the piece and change spellings into British English or to change any currency mentions from dollars to euros. 9. Getting Feedback

Ask AI to tear your writing apart to be sure there’s nothing you’ve overlooked. You can ask it to be a harsh critic. “You’re a university professor in literature specializing in [this subject.] Critique my paper as though I were a student, paying special attention to XYZ.” There are often a few good points AI can bring to light that you may want to incorporate into your final piece.

