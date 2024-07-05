Amazon Bricking Its Astro for Business Security Robots

The rolling robots, which sold for $2,349 each, were relaunched in 2023, and will shut down in September. In other company news, the European Union asked the tech giant for an update on its Digital Services Act compliance.

Amazon.com said on Wednesday it would discontinue its security robot, Astro for Business, for small- and medium-sized businesses as it shifts its focus to household robots.

The e-commerce giant initially launched the canine-like robot for household use in 2021. Astro for Business was launched last November for a range of customers including retail, manufacturing, health and wellness.

“To accelerate our progress and ongoing research to make Astro the best in-home robot, we’ve made the decision to wind down support for Astro for Business,” an Amazon spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement. The home robot was designed to take up tasks such as home monitoring, setting up routines and reminders and play music and TV shows while rolling around the house.

The Astro for Business robot, priced at $2,349.99, was available exclusively in the U.S. and was introduced to help customers in monitoring their business round the clock.

The Astro for Business robots will not be functional from Sept. 25, according to an email sent by the company to customers and seen by Reuters. Amazon has announced credit of $300, which can be used by affected customers to support a replacement solution for the workplace.

Customers will also not be charged Astro Secure subscription fee starting Wednesday and would be refunded the unused pre-paid fees. EU seeks info on Amazon’s Digital Services Act compliance



The European Commission said on Friday it had requesting Amazon provide more information on the measures the U.S. e-commerce giant has taken to comply with its Digital Services Act (DSA) obligations.

“In particular, Amazon is asked to provide detailed information on its compliance with the provisions concerning transparency of the recommender systems (…),” the EU said in a statement. Amazon must provide the requested information by July 26, it said.

The DST requires Big Tech players to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content on their platforms.

Amazon said it was reviewing the EU’s request. “We are reviewing this request and working closely with the European Commission. Amazon shares the goal of the European Commission to create a safe, predictable and trusted shopping environment,” said a spokesperson for Amazon.

“We think this is important for all participants in the retail industry, and we invest significantly in protecting our store from bad actors, illegal content, and in creating a trustworthy shopping experience. We have built on this strong foundation for DSA compliance,” added the spokesperson.