5 Tips for Creating a Safer Workplace: What to Learn From Boeing

Workers are pictured next to an unpainted 737 aircraft and unattached wing with the Ryanair logo as they hold the first day of a Quality Stand Down for the 737 program at Boeing’s factory in Renton, Washington, on January 25, 2024.. Photo: Getty Images

Boeing’s legacy in aerospace is remarkable, yet recent years have shown that even giants can falter. The 737 Max incidents, which led to the tragic loss of lives because of product quality and safety oversights, signify a crucial moment for reflection across all industries.

The crisis underscored the importance of stringent safety and inspection protocols, and how businesses should look ahead.

It posed a significant question: How can companies, regardless of size or sector, ensure the utmost safety and quality in their operations? Safeguarding your business and customers

The saga of Boeing’s 737 Max provides a universal blueprint for all sectors. The tragic incident, resulting in the loss of 346 lives and a $2.5 billion settlement, highlights the repercussions of neglecting safety measures. Neglect of advancements in safety protocols, inspections, and technology to ensure your company doesn’t lag in safety innovation can lead to severe consequences, not only in lost lives but also in financial losses and damaged trust. Whether your domain is food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, construction, or beyond, the core challenge remains: upholding rigorous safety standards and streamlining inspection processes to safeguard your operations and, ultimately, your customers.

Where are you in developing your safety innovation? It’s not always obvious where your business may have become inattentive to its processes for preventing problems from arising. Critical steps for safety and efficiency across industries

Moving from manual to digital inspection methods is essential for enhancing safety and operational efficiency. This shift allows for quick updates to inspection protocols and the comprehensive logging of data, enabling a more effective response to safety issues across teams.

I’ve seen time and time again how important it is to have a system in place to immediately update inspection protocols and log data rapidly, accurately, and comprehensively. This is vital not only to airlines but to the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and construction industries as well. Unfortunately, many companies in these industries still use paper methods and haven’t moved to digital systems that allow technicians to use apps on their phones to change crucial inspection processes quickly. Updated inspection forms must be manually printed and distributed, and the collected data cannot immediately be visually analyzed or shared with regulatory agencies. Paper processes increase the risk of inaccuracies and slow response if a crisis should arise.

Protecting your employees and customers demands a proactive approach to safety. Adopting digital solutions helps in anticipating and preventing potential safety problems, thereby safeguarding your operations and the people who rely on them.

By learning from broader industry experiences, any business can fortify its safety measures, ensuring compliance with standards and safeguarding against risks, while innovating for the future and showing that it doesn’t take a business disaster to motivate change. Here is a useful list that you can run through to consider where improvements might be made in your business.

1. Adopt digital solutions If your company still relies on pen and paper for safety inspections and data logging, it’s time to transition. Digital tools and platforms enable quick updates, easier data management, and better visibility, ensuring you can act promptly and accurately when issues arise.

2. Invest in training and awareness Educate your team on the significance of safety standards and the use of digital tools. A well-informed team can identify potential issues before they escalate, contributing to a safer operational environment.

3. Implement continuous monitoring Use digital solutions to monitor your operations continuously. This can help in identifying trends that may indicate potential safety issues, allowing for preemptive action.

4. Engage in regular audits Regularly audit your safety and inspection processes to ensure they comply with the latest standards and practices. This may be a yearly action, or something you do more frequently, it depends on your industry and even specific projects. This not only helps in identifying areas for improvement but also demonstrates a commitment to safety to your stakeholders.

5. Encourage a culture of safety Foster a workplace culture that prioritizes safety above all. Encouraging open communication about safety concerns and suggestions for improvement can lead to a more engaged and proactive approach to preventing incidents.

For businesses in any industry, embracing digital solutions and fostering a culture of safety are key steps toward safeguarding operations and ensuring the well-being of customers and employees. As we move forward, let the lessons learned from the aerospace giant inspire a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in safety practices, paving the way for a safer, more efficient future.

