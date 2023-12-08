Anticipating Market Shifts With Supply Chain Predictive Analytics

Predictive analytics has become indispensable for anticipating and adapting to market shifts. This advanced approach involves leveraging a blend of historical and current data and sophisticated analytics techniques to forecast future market trends, consumer behavior, and potential supply chain disruptions. According to the 2021 MHI Annual Industry Report, 31 percent of supply chain managers already use predictive and prescriptive analytics for enhanced efficiency.

Success lies in the ability of predictive supply chain analytics to address supply chain disruptions , from rising fuel costs and operational inefficiencies to inventory shortages and carrier capacity constraints. Accurate forecasting, a cornerstone of effective supply chain management, transcends a one-size-fits-all approach. It demands thoughtful integration of tools, processes, and nuanced human judgment to predict future demand patterns accurately.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning models are only as good as the data they use. As I speak with companies, I’m still surprised when I encounter a company starting to explore using A.I. models but still dealing with data inaccuracies or delays. Supply chain teams must log complete, accurate, and timely data to forecast their needs. This becomes especially important if you’re building A.I. models on your data.

When I’m speaking to clients of my company, Alpha Software, managers often assume they need to purchase tablets for their workers to use corporate apps. This isn’t necessarily the case. With virtually every employee in every warehouse and on every dock now holding their own mobile device, the opportunities for better and more timely data collection have greatly increased. Secure low-code/no-code platforms can craft data collection solutions that enable these employees to collect information anywhere quickly. Workers can then instantly share that data with other teams, business systems, or even supply chain partners to help the organization become more resilient.