How Domino’s Pizza Changed The Marketing Game

It’s not just about the business you’re in, but all the things that touch the business you’re in.

In marketing, you often get mired in the flood of tactics that must be managed and maintained, and lament about “not having the time or resources” to do more. Yet, like with a simple New Year’s resolution to “work out more often,” it starts with good intentions, but then there’s never the time to do it. You need the resolve to change and the follow-through to see results–making the time because it needs to happen.

One of the most important resolutions that marketing should commit to in 2024 is differentiation. Almost every organization struggles with it, especially in those spaces where your offering has been commoditized. If you are limited in how you can differentiate your product, you have to start looking beyond the product to find ways to effectively compete. And it’s not about simply “more marketing” or “making more noise in the marketplace.”

A great example is Domino’s Pizza. Today, Domino’s is the second-largest pizza chain in the world, with more than 12,500 locations in more than 80 countries, and a share price approaching $530, from $160 back in 2017. How did Domino’s come from a third-tier pizza company to a growing, competitive player in a saturated market? A few simple lessons: 1. Understand what business you’re in.

Domino’s realized they weren’t just in the pizza-making business but in the pizza-delivery business. They focused on examining and transforming their operations and the underlying technology that drives them. If you make widgets, you’re also in the widget delivery business. With an understanding that delivery was an integral part of the brand, Domino’s started to experiment with new delivery systems, including ordering via Tweet, emoji, and a specially designed delivery vehicle with a warmer built inside. This wasn’t the traditional billboard, email marketing, creative messaging approach but transforming the customer experience to differentiate. 2. Look beyond the obvious.

In 2018, it launched “Paving for Pizza,” a campaign centered around the problem of potholes in U.S. cities. Domino’s asked consumers to nominate their town to receive a paving grant from Domino’s, essentially so that pizzas could arrive “back home safely.” They also created a wedding registry, where soon-to-be-married couples could create a pizza wedding registry. While Pizza Hut has continued to stuff its crusts and diversify only the product offering, Domino’s has continued to innovate in areas where they can hold a unique position in the marketplace that impacts and shapes the company’s image. They haven’t just done what the competitor is doing and hope it resonates better. They stepped outside the norm. 3. Take ideas from outside of the industry.

Many of Domino’s ideas have taken the form of embracing new technology and non-traditional approaches. Domino’s didn’t simply upgrade its online ordering platform but expanded into new online channels. It crowd-sourced new ideas. It developed a pizza tracker app, allowing customers to track their orders every step of the way. Domino’s functions more like a marketing and technology company, with 50 percent of its HQ staff dedicated to software, differentiation, and analytics. 4. Examine the ‘soft’ stuff.

One of the most important elements that Domino’s focused on throughout its differentiation journey was the customer experience. The “soft stuff.” They took the time to examine not only the product they delivered but the entire customer experience and purchase process. They eliminated barriers to purchase. They expanded the methods and ways people could order and pay for the product, including ordering by emoji. You can have a superior product, but if it’s a painful purchase/service/support/billing process, people will seek alternative offerings. Everyone knows the saying, “If you do what you’ve always done, you’ll get what you’ve always got.” In 2024, it’s not about doing more of the same, or even simply more. It’s about doing things smarter, more creatively, and outside of your comfort zone.

Getting your organization out of its comfort zone requires surmounting the two biggest cultural obstacles of traditional companies: omission bias and loss aversion. Omission bias is the tendency to worry more about doing something than not doing something, because everyone sees the results of a move gone bad, and few see the costs of moves not made. Loss aversion describes the tendency to play not to lose rather than play to win. “The pain of loss is double the pleasure of winning,” former Domino’s CEO Patrick Doyle told Harvard Business Review. “So, the natural inclination is to be cautious, even in situations that demand creativity.”

That’s how marketing can really differentiate an organization, and its value to the organization as a whole. Now, go out there and make a difference.

