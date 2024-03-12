Is Your Customer Feedback Used to Diagnose or Sell?

Every company captures customer input in some way. However, most use it to find new ways to sell products rather than uncover opportunities to solve unaddressed problems.

You walk into your general practitioner’s office. You have some pain in your knee from an old sports injury and it’s starting to cause concern. When the doctor comes in, she doesn’t start by asking questions about your condition. Instead, she hands you a short survey with some broad questions — including things like, “When it comes to selecting a heart medicine, what do you look for?” Then, she says that as an expert, you must have heart disease and writes you a prescription for her own product.

This would be an incredibly frustrating and worrisome experience. Why did the doctor not take the time to listen to me? Why did they not want to understand my specific concerns? Why did they presume a wholly separate issue? Even worse, you know you don’t have heart disease and feel you were sold a solution for an issue you didn’t have.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

It sounds ridiculous. You’d likely never want to see that doctor again. However, businesses exhibit this behavior all the time. Consider how many companies conduct customer outreach through surveys to gather information that is not used to diagnose but rather gather insights to sell more effectively what they offer. Consider how many companies approach potential clients with a solution without truly understanding the customer’s problems. Why don’t companies take more time to truly understand customer needs? In short, because it’s hard, it takes time, and sometimes, you don’t want to hear what they have to say. Customer feedback isn’t simply about capturing data from questionnaires, reporting the top three frustrations customers have, and then deciding which one is the least costly and painful to implement. It’s also not rolling your eyes when you hear the same concerns over and over again.

The hidden opportunity with customer feedback reveals itself if you take the time to have qualitative conversations with customers and observe them in the context of their challenge — you can uncover new opportunities to grow, differentiate, and innovate that your competitors don’t see. If your competitors are doing the same surveys and taking the same generic approaches to customer feedback as you, they are gathering the same insights and information. This isn’t leverage, it’s box-checking.

Think about some of the companies you admire and the products and services they’ve produced. Every one of them began with a founder or inventor who saw a problem that wasn’t addressed or was overlooked or not considered by other companies. They saw past the superficial insights and focused on the small, nuanced, subtle things. They understood how their competitors operated and thought and saw an opportunity. This takes honest thought, observation, reflection, and validation of our assumptions. Leaders want their companies to grow. You ask your teams for feedback and ideas. You want to find the next innovation that will catapult your organization to the next level. But if no one in the organization is out there genuinely examining customers’ needs, fears, and frustrations, but rather simply listening to sell, you’ll get the same thing you’ve always gotten — another missed opportunity to create a unique competitive advantage.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.